Hit the Slopes: Your Ultimate Guide to Ski Season Events and Competitions

With a new year comes a brand new season on the ski slopes here in the High Country, and this winter is absolutely packed with excitement. Read on for your ultimate guide to special events, holiday activities and winter sports competitions at Appalachian Ski Mountain, Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain Resort.

New Year’s Eve Festivities

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at ASM: Dec. 31

Join us for New Year’s Eve and ring in 2017 in style! Fireworks, torchlight skiing and more! Moonlight ice-skating from 10 pm to midnight. Festive Restaurant Specials also available from 9pm to midnight.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

New Year’s Celebration at Sugar: Dec. 31

A New Year’s Celebration mountain style, featuring live music by The Johnson Brothers. Plus 1992 Olympic Figure Skating Silver Medalist Paul Wylie will dazzle us with an amazing ice show followed by an ice clinic, a meet and greet session and a chance to hold a real, Olympic silver medal. The general public is invited, free of charge, to the torch light parade and fireworks at. A fee, as well reservations for the indoor festivities are required and should be made in early December by calling ext. 261.

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

New Year’s Eve at Beech: Dec. 31

Enjoy a family New Year’s Eve celebration high atop Beech Mountain and ring in 2017 with Melissa Reaves in concert at Beech Tree Bar and Grille.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

Totally Retro

Totally ’80s Retro Ski Weekend: Feb. 23-26

Each February, the town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort come together to create a righteously rad celebration of all things 1980s. This unparalleled experience takes place Feb. 23-26 and includes live ’80s music nightly, retro skiing daily, and plenty of throwback activities in between. Hop in our “ski slope time machine” to revisit the New Wave era of big hair, leg warmers, bandanas and Members Only jackets. Oh yeah – don’t forget ski suits with shoulder pads! Now in its sixth year, the weekend has become so epic we added a day. You can now bend the space-time continuum for four days: Thurs. Feb. 23 through Sun. Feb. 26, 2017. Come experience a weekend voted “Best of the Blue Ridge” by readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine!

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

Winter Sports Events

22nd Annual National Winter Trails Day: Jan. 8

The Annual National Winter Trails Day is back at Sugar Mountain Resort. The event offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing for FREE. Discover the fun and fitness of snow sports. Guided tours are available at 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm and 4:00pm. The program includes a forty-five minute tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for 12 years or older. Children’s tours are for 8-11 year olds. Sign up at least fifteen minutes prior to your tour time at the Ski/Snowboard School.

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

Meltdown Games: March 25-26

Winter isn’t over until we say it is. Come enjoy Appalachian’s classic end of the winter celebration on Saturday March 26 and Sunday March 27. A full weekend of crazy events you won’t see any other time of the year, with lots of snow, sun, and skin.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

Competitions

APPALACHIAN SKI MOUNTAIN

828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

Shred for the Cup Series: Jan 8, 22, Feb. 26

Shred for the Cup Series is the benchmark competition series in the region, with 3 events held throughout the winter season that test skiers & snowboarders skills in a variety of park disciplines (Rail Jam, Big Air, and Slopestyle). As always, the series has categories and features that cater to all skill levels (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced) of both skiers & snowboarders, as well as a dedicated Women’s category in both ski and board. Remember that points are given out for placement at each SFTC event, and are tallied throughout the season to determine the overall series winners that receive the coveted Series Cups! Free Event Spectator tickets are available at registration and at the main office for and are required for slope access to watch the event without ski/snowboard equipment.

USASA Skier/Boarder X: Jan. 28-29, Slopestyle/Rail Jam: Feb. 12

After a 14 year hiatus, the USASA is back once again in NC! This 7 event series is open to both skiers and snowboarders of all age and ability. Whether you are a seasoned ripper or beginner, we invite you to come out and experience a well-run, super fun, and safe event series this winter. There will be tons of prizes, raffles, great food, live music, not to mention a chance to qualify for the USASA Nationals in Colorado!

BEECH MOUNTAIN RESORT

828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

USASA Southeastern Series: Jan. 7, Feb. 5

This winter season USASA presents the Southeastern Series, marking 2016 – 2017 as the regions first year! This event is a slopestyle free ski and snowboard competition for all ages that will take place in the Beech Mountain Resort new terrain park.

High Country Junior Race Series: Jan. 8, Feb. 26

On January 8, 2017 Beech Mountain Resort will be hosting a High Country Junior Race Series race, featuring boys and girls competing for the fastest time in their categories. At each race, medals are awarded to the top three finishers among the boys and girls in each age group. Cumulative points are awarded to each racer and carry over from each race to the Championships, where trophies are also awarded to racers with the most points for the season. There is also a team trophy awarded to the team from the ski area with the most points for the season.

Banked Slalom: Feb. 11

North Carolina’s ultimate test of speed, skill, and agility, is set to return to Beech Mountain Resort for the fifth consecutive year on February 11, 2017! The course will be located in the new terrain park, featuring berms, hips, slash walls, and doubles. Cash and Prizes will be awarded for age group ski and snowboard divisions.

wRECklESS Rail Jam: March 4

This rail jam gets bigger and better every year! wRECklESS is a snowboard only event, conducted in a Jam format, with four groups: women’s, beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Each category will be given approximately 20-30 minutes to ride. This format provides fair and consistent judging, while keeping riders grouped based on ability. wRECklESS offers one of the largest cash purses in the southeast! Cash prizes are awarded to top three advanced riders! There are tons of great prizes for the women, beginner, and intermediate categories. $2000 up for grabs! Tons of sponsors, prizes, cash, raffle and good times! Spectators welcome and encouraged! You do not want to miss this one!

SUGAR MOUNTAIN RESORT

828-898-4521, skisugar.com

NASTAR: Dec. 3 – March 31

NASTAR is a public racing program that provides recreational racers with an opportunity to compare their ability to the fastest member of the US Ski Team (USST). The NASTAR races are held at Sugar Mountain on Oma’s Meadow, Saturday and Sunday at 12:00pm. Pre-registration is located in the Ski/Snowboard School until 10:45am Saturday and Sunday. On-mountain registration starts at 11:00am and ends at 11:50am prior to the 12:00pm start. All races are subject to weather and slope conditions. Lift ticket/slope pass or a season pass is required to participate.

EDGE of the WORLD Demo Days: Jan. 6-7

From 9:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. demo EDGE of the WORLD’s high performance snowboard rental fleet.

High Country Junior Race Series Giant Slalom: Jan. 22

A Giant Slalom competition for all High Country junior racers. Registration is from 7:30-8:30am. Race start is 9:00am on Oma’s Meadow.

Richard T. Trundy Memorial Sugar Cup Competition: March 5

A giant slalom competition for participants with at least an intermediate or above ability level. One-hundred percent of the entry fees goes to the American Cancer Society in memory of Sugar Mountain’s former Director of Operations, Richard T. Trundy.

Winter Calendar

DECEMBER 2016

26: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

27: Live Music with Mountain Creek

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

29: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

30: Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

31: New Year’s Celebration

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

31: New Year’s Eve Beech with Melissa Reaves at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

31: New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

JANUARY 2017

5: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

6: Tap Takeover: Wicked Weed Brewing, Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

6-7: EDGE of the WORLD Snowboard Demo Days

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

7: Live Music with Mountain Creek

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

7: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

7: USASA Slopestyle, Winterfest Beer Festival

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

8: National Winter Trails Day

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

8: High Country Junior Race Series

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

8: Shred for the Cup Rail Jam

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

10: Septuagenarian (70 and Older) Party

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

12: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

13: Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

14: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

14: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

16-20: Adaptive Ski Week

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

19: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

20: Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

21: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grill

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

22: Shred for the Cup Big Air

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

26: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

27: Tap Takeover: Preyer Brewing, Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

28: Live Music with Mountain Creek

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

28: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

28-29 USASA Skier/Boarder X

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

FEBRUARY 2017

2: Trivia at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

3: Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing at Beech Mountain Brewing Co. and Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

3-4: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

4: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

4-12: College Week

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

5: USASA Slopestyle

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

5: Super Bowl Party at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

9: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

10: Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

11: Live Music with Mountain Creek

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

11: Steinholding Contest at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

11: Banked Slalom

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

11: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

11-12: Crescent Ski Council Race

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

12: USASA Slopestyle/Rail Jam

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

16: Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

17: Live Music at beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

17-20: President’s Day Family Weekend

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

18: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

18: Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

23: 1980s Trivia at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

23-25: Totally Retro ’80s Ski Weekend

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

24: Tap Takeover: Newgrass Brewing at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

25: Banked Slalom Race

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

25: Live Music with Mountain Creek

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

26: High Country junior Race Series Finals

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

26: Shred for the Cup Slopestyle Finals

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

26: Spyder 2018 Sample Sale Begins

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

MARCH 2017

2: Trivia Finals at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

3: Live Music at Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

4: Live Music with The Johnson Brothers

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

4: wRECklESS Rail Jam, Live Music at Beech Tree Bar and Grille

Beech Mountain Resort, 828-387-2011, beechmountainresort.com

4: Wounded Warrior Event

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

5: Richard T. Trundy Memorial Sugar Cup Competition

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

6: March Madness Begins

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

11: Never Summer Demo, USASA Skier/Boarder X Finals

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

12: Easter Egg Hunt, Last Day of the Season Celebration

Sugar Mountain Resort, 828-898-4521, skisugar.com

25-26: Meltdown Games

Appalachian Ski Mountain, 828-295-7828. appskimtn.com

