SATURDAY: Shop Locally Grown Foods, Storage Crops at Boone’s Winter Farmer’s Market

Published Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

By Jessica Isaacs

Winter weather may be setting in, but that won’t stop you from getting your hands on fresh, healthy produce for your family. If you’re looking for locally grown products to stock your kitchen with this week, head out to Boone’s Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Now in its second season, the winter market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Agriculture Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road in the downtown Boone area. Look for lots of winter storage crops like potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples and winter squash, local greenhouse grown tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh greens, eggs, baked goods and jams and jellies.

“The winter market’s mission is to provide local consumers the opportunity to obtain local products from farmers and other family businesses and to provide those producers direct access to local consumers,” said Bill Moretz of the PHARMN organization. “The long term goal is to have more locally produced produce via season extension methods.”

Make your New Year’s resolution to support local farms and other producers! At the winter market, you can enjoy the opportunity to talk directly with those who grow and produce those wonderful local items.

“Fresh local produce is very nutritious. Greens, especially, lose their nutritional value fairly rapidly,” Moretz said. “Having local access creates the opportunity for better community health, and economic benefits for the community are enhanced, as well.”

The winter market will continue at the same location during at the same time on the first and third Saturdays of every month through April. For more information, check out PHARMN.com or contact Moretz by email at boonewfm@gmail.com.

Winter market vendors will include:

A Berry Patch Farm

Against the Grain

Brooks Farm

Fire From the Mountain

Fog Likely Farm

Garnet Rose Soap Company

Hillbilly Joe’s Crafty Stuff

Hooves and Hives

Moretz Mountain Orchard

Mountain Memories Farm

New Life Farm

Nomad Cookie Company

Owl Creek Breadworks

Rachel Deichman Alpaca Products

Rachel Salmon Photography

Trebuchet Hill

