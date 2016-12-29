Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Why Him?, Assassin’s Creed, Passengers

Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend

Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 4:55 pm

Regal Boone Cinema 7

210 New Market Street Centre

1-844-462-7342 ext. 254

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Action/Adventure, Family

Friday through Sunday: 1:25 p.m.



Why Him?

R, 1 hr 51 min, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 1:50 p.m. | 4:45 p.m. | 7:35 p.m. | 10:20 p.m.



Assassin’s Creed

PG-13, 1 hr 55 min, Action/Adventure

In 3D: Friday through Sunday: 1:30 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.

Not 3D: Friday through Sunday: 4:30 p.m. | 7:05 p.m.



Passengers

PG-13, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Romance

In 3D: Friday through Sunday: 4:20 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Not 3D: Friday through Sunday: 10:30 a.m. | 1:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m.



Sing

PG, 1 hr 50 min, Animated, Comedy

Friday through Sunday: 10:40 a.m. | 1:40 p.m. | 4:40 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10 p.m.



Collateral Beauty

PG-13, 1 hr 17 min, Drama

Friday through Sunday: 10:40 a.m. | 1:40 p.m. | 4:40 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10 p.m.



Fences

PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Drama

Friday through Sunday: 1:10 p.m. | 4:10 p.m. | 7:10 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Friday through Sunday: In 3D: 10:25 a.m. | 10:05 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: Not 3D: 10:50 a.m. | 1 p.m. | 4 p.m. | 7 p.m.



