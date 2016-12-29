Movies in Boone Theaters This Weekend: Why Him?, Assassin’s Creed, Passengers

Regal Boone Cinema 7
210 New Market Street Centre
1-844-462-7342 ext. 254
Can’t wait to see one of these movies? Get your tickets online.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Action/Adventure, Family
Friday through Sunday: 1:25 p.m.
Why Him?
R, 1 hr 51 min, Comedy
Friday through Sunday: 1:50 p.m. | 4:45 p.m. | 7:35 p.m. | 10:20 p.m.
Assassin’s Creed
PG-13, 1 hr 55 min, Action/Adventure
In 3D: Friday through Sunday: 1:30 p.m. | 9:50 p.m.
Not 3D: Friday through Sunday: 4:30 p.m. | 7:05 p.m.
Passengers
PG-13, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Romance
In 3D: Friday through Sunday: 4:20 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.
Not 3D: Friday through Sunday: 10:30 a.m. | 1:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m.
Sing
PG, 1 hr 50 min, Animated, Comedy
Friday through Sunday: 10:40 a.m. | 1:40 p.m. | 4:40 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Collateral Beauty
PG-13, 1 hr 17 min, Drama
Friday through Sunday: 10:40 a.m. | 1:40 p.m. | 4:40 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Fences
PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Drama
Friday through Sunday: 1:10 p.m. | 4:10 p.m. | 7:10 p.m. | 10:10 p.m.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
PG-13, 2 hr 13 min, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Friday through Sunday: In 3D: 10:25 a.m. | 10:05 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: Not 3D: 10:50 a.m. | 1 p.m. | 4 p.m. | 7 p.m.