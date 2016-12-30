Local Photographers Capture Holiday Proposal Surprise for App State Alum in Blowing Rock

Published Friday, December 30, 2016 at 8:57 pm

By Jessica Isaacs

One Appalachian State alumna received the surprise of her life in downtown Blowing Rock this holiday season thanks to a romantic gesture, and a lot of careful planning, from her sweetheart.

Matt Robertson and Lindsay Swaim met working together at the Alderman Company, a commercial photography studio in High Point, and they’ve been together for four years now. Ready to make it official, Matt enlisted the help of local photographers Bob and Sharon Caldwell, who went undercover on Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 to help him pop the question just days before an important milestone.

“Lindsay went to Appalachian State and graduated in 2011. Boone and Blowing Rock are her absolute favorite places, so that’s why I wanted to do it there,” he said. “I always told her that I would never propose to her on our anniversary, even though she repeatedly told me that’s all she wanted. So, when I did it just four days before our four year anniversary, she had absolutely no idea it was coming.”

The two enjoyed shopping, dining and strolling through the downtown community before he surprised her at the corner of Sunset and Main.

“I wanted the moment to be special, and I thought of this idea for Bob to capture it so we could remember it forever. It was a little tricky to get it done without her realizing it, but we did it,” said Matt. “When I got down to propose, I was actually speechless. I had a lot of things planned to say, but went completely blank. When she turned around, we both looked confused, but I finally was able to tell her that I love her and want her to marry me. She, of course, said yes.”

All the while, Bob and Sharon were blending into the crowd with cameras in tow ready to capture the magic.

“I think she was genuinely surprised. Matt planned well for it and it was really fun for us, because it was a little bit of intrigue,” said Sharon. “Their ties to the area made it special and we really enjoyed sharing their happy moment.”

The wedding planning begins for Matt and Lindsay, who look forward to their future together with their chihuahua, Zoey.

Congratulations, Matt and Lindsay!

