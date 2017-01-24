High Country Small Plate Crawl Monday Through Thursday: Sign Up, Check In and Chow Down

Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11:55 am

By Jessica Isaacs

Getting hungry? You’re in luck! Local establishments across town are ready to rock and roll at this year’s High Country Small Plate Crawl, which kicked off on Monday and carries through Thursday leading up to Blowing Rock’s Winterfest.

More than 20 restaurateurs are serving up old favorites and new creations this week in an effort to encourage folks to get out and try something new. A project of Boone Independent Restaurants, the series aims to showcase local restaurants and lift up the area’s business community.

Diners are using the ChekTrek mobile app to check in at their chosen spots and turning to Instagram to show off what they’re eating, using #dineindie and tagging @hcplatecrawl.

John Pepper of Pepper’s Restaurant said the crawl is off to a good start.

“It seems like it’s going really well. I have heard a lot about it and we’ve had a lot of check-ins so far,” said Pepper. “All in all, just from the Facebook activity, the shares, the comments and all of the social media interaction, it seems like its been an uptick from last year, which is cool.”

Planning to dine out this week and take advantage of the specials? Make sure you check the website’s restaurant participation hours page before you decide where to go. Then show up, check in, chow down and share your experience on Instagram!

Click here to learn more about the crawl and how to download the mobile app.

Here’s an updated menu for you:

246 Wilson Drive, Boone

Plate only/plate with Booneshine beer pairing

Pimento Cheese Crostini

Pimento cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, crostini 7/9

Suggest pairing: 3150 Pale Ale or Tropicpale Ale

Meatball Sliders

House made meatballs, basil pesto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, with Pomodoro on a Stick Boy yeast roll

6/8

Suggested Pairing: Elk Knob Amber Ale, Professor Stout

Italian Meat Ravioli

Italian meat ravioli, basil pesto, vinaigrette, pecorino romano 5/7

Suggested pairing: Bitter Faculty, Golden Hour

App Cookie Co. Truffles

Made with App Cookie Co Peanut Butter Porter cookies dipped in ganache

2/4

Suggested pairing: Molasses Porter, Long Winter Mocha Stout

127 Depot St., downtown Boone

Grilled Beef Heart Taco

Chipotle and orange marinated with Avocado Mousse and pickled red onions

Duck Confit Lettuce Wrap

Red Leaf with Daikon and Carrot slaw and hoisin BBQ sauce

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna with avocado mousse, lime, and cilantro

White Chicken Chili

topped with a toasted cumin crema with a smoked cheddar quesadilla

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

honey sriracha glaze, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Blowing Rock Ale House and Brewery 152 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock Small Plate Entrees Fried Green Tomato with Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Micro Greens, and Fried Pita Points Hickory Nut Gap Farms Charcuterie Sampler, with Sopraset, sSalami, and Pepperoni, Smokehaus Bleu Cheese, Creamy Chevre Goat Cheese, Fruit, and House Made Glazes, served with a Crispy Pretzel Bison Burger Sliders(3), with Bacon, Grilled Onion, Melted Mozzarella, Tomato Jam, and Stout Glaze Drizzle Blue Ridge Bites & Brews 1132 Main Street, Blowing Rock Breakfast (8:00-11:00) Fresh House Made Quiche: Daily Selections, ¼ of a whole quiche with fresh seasonal fruit cup, $8.00 Pick 3 Breakfast Platter: Choice of three items, $6.00 to $8.00 Item selections include: Two Scrambled Eggs, Local Farmland Bacon, Local Larry’s Patty Sausage, Goodknight’s Country Ham, Fresh Fruit Cup, Everything or Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, Biscuit, Wheatberry Toast, or Rosemary Garlic Potatoes. All Day (11:00-Close) Signature House Soups: Choice of Roasted Vegetable with Goat Cheese or Bourbon Street Chili Cup, $4.00, Bowl, $8.00 Fresh House Made Quiche: Daily Selections, ¼ of a whole quiche with fresh seasonal fruit cup, $8.00 Fresh House Made Spreads & Dips: Served with Baguette. Choices Include: B&B Traditional Pimento Cheese, JD’s Southwest Pimento Cheese, Gorgonzola Pimento Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Curry Hummus, Rustic Olive Salad, or Spinach Artichoke Mushroom), $8.00 Local Pork BBQ: Brookwood Farms Smoked Pork Simmered in a Tangy Molasses BBQ and served on authentic Mexican Telera Bread. $8.00 Beer Bratwurst: Guinness Infused Bratwurst, Simmered in Endless River Kolsch Beer, & served with Sirracha Infused Sauerkraut $8.00 Boone Bagelry 516 W King St., downtown Boone Stuffed French Toast: 1 piece of French Toast Stuffed with you choice of flavored cream cheese: Strawberry, Blueberry, Walnut Raisin, Chocolate Chip $2.75 Loaded Home Fries: Home fried potatoes with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese. $ 3.50 Scoop of Whitefish Salad with bagel chips $ 5.00 1/2 a Reuben or Turben Sandwich served with a pickle $5.00 1/2 a Plain Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese Served with a Pickle $5.00 Kale/Spinach Salad served with bagel chips $5.00 Bowl of homemade Chili served with bagel chips $3.00 Flavored Cream Cheese and Bagel Chips $3.00 (Pick 4 flavors of cream cheese) (Vegetable, Scallion, Cucumber Dill, Jalapeno, Spinach Artichoke) (Strawberry, Blueberry, Walnut Raisin, Chocolate Chip) Casa Rustica Homemade Meatballs in Marinara $3 Caprese Salad – spring mix with layered fresh mozzarella and tomatoes topped with sweet basil vinaigrette $5 Calamari – hand breaded and served with our 100 year old marinara recipe $4 Fried Ravioli – 2 layered with basil & fresh mozzarella, served on a bed of marinara $6 Prosciutto and Mozzarella Arrancinis – baked risotto balls served over mixed greens and topped with sweet basil vinaigrette $4 Blackened Scallops with Chef’s Aioli -$8 Chicken Saltimbocca over angel hair – a house favorite that everyone should try! $8 Chicken Parmesan over angel hair – a true classic $7 Shrimp & Purses – six cheese pasta purses topped with sauteed shrimp, onions, fresh spinach, and tossed in a roasted red pepper alfredo $8 Lemon Square $3 The Cardinal 1711 N.C. Highway 105, Boone All plates $6.5 Grilled Escarole Salad With Pickled Red Onion, Spiced Pecans, Radish and a Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette Arancini Fried risotto with house cured pancetta, fontina cheese, cremini mushrooms, and a roasted red pepper sauce. Petite Medallion Kabobs With House Cured Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, and Cremini mushrooms, with Green Goddess. Sliders Choice of either a Yak or Falafel Slider, Curried Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Shepard’s Pie The Traditional with Elk Panna Cotta with a Rhubarb Sabayon Small Glasses $5 Slushie with AMB Cider, Pol Remy Brut, Covingtons Vodka, Fresh Berries, Grenadine Swirl The Half Pint: Jade IPA, Cynar, Christian Brothers Brandy, Jalapeno Honey, Lemon Juice. Joy Bistro 115 New Market Centre, Boone Broccolini & Gorgonzola Soup, finished with port wine reduction $5 Roasted Brussel Sprout Gratin Shaved brussel sprouts, sweet Baby pepper, shallots, fontina cheese, crostini $7 Braised calamari, tomato ragout, parmesan polenta $8 Duck liver pate, port wine shallots, warm crostini, marinated olives. $8 Slow roasted pork cheeks, potato purée, spiced bacon & pear chutney. $10 Chocolate Pot de Creme, Pirouline cookies & fresh raspberries. $7 Buffela Negra Micro Cocktail – bourbon, basil leaves, balsamic vinegar, simple syrup,house made ginger beer. $4 Melissa’s Warmer Micro Cocktail- reposado tequila, habanero-cinnamon simple syrup, Lillet Rouge, fresh lemon juice, bitters, egg white. $4 Suburban Micro Cocktail – rye bourbon, dark rum, port, Angostura & orange bitters. $4 Juice Boone 244 Shadowline Drive, Boone Raw sweet potato pasta $7 Spiralized raw sweet potato noodles, garlic, avocado sauce Yummy Tummy Broth $4 Ginger, carrot, sweet potato warm broth Sunflower Bowl $7 Banana, Apple, dates, sunflower butter, cinnamon, green protein granola Kale Power Salad $7 Marinated Kale, Cucumber, Himalayan Salt, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado dressing Kindly Kitchen 659 W King St. Suite 2, downtown Boone (top floor of Farmer’s Hardware) A build your own local bowl with a choice of one base of Local Lettuce, Kale or grain, one veggie, one dressing and one garnish $5 Menu will be written day of depending on local availability and posted on our Facebook. Lost Province Brewing Co. 130 N Depot St., downtown Boone Smoked Beer Nuts ($4) Bertie County Peanuts, Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Sorghum Panelles ($5) Fried Chickpea Fritters, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Olive Tapenade W.O.W.S.A. Farms Wood Fired Duck Wings ($7) Blood Orange, Kecap Manis, Mirin, Sesame Against the Grain Beef Sliders ($8) Grafton Village Smoked Chili Cheddar, Apple & Cornmeal Crisp ($6) Local Apples, Against the Grain Red Heirloom Cornmeal, House Made Ice Cream Makoto’s 2124 Blowing Rock Road, Boone Fish & Cheeks Tender Salmon Cheeks Lightly Coated With Dry Tempura Batter & Fried. Drizzled With Sweet Eel Sauce Garnished With Green Onions. $5 It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy 3 Goat Cheese Balls Lightly Battered Rolled in Panko Bread Crumbs, Flashed Fried, Served With Sweet Thai Chili Sauce. $5 Green Tea Shot Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps & a Splash of 7-Up $3 Melanie’s 664 W King St., downtown Boone Breakfast: Hot and Sweet Southwest Benny – $5 A half size Benedict with Melanie’s toast, chipotle honey glazed cherry smoked bacon, one poached egg, and jalapeno hollandaise. Fisherman’s Breakfast – $4 Melanie’s toast spread with dill cream cheese, spinach, smoked salmon, and one egg your way and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Tiramisu Waffle: – $3 Melanie’s waffle topped with tiramisu custard and espresso chocolate sauce Dinner: Appetizer: Cajun Deviled Egg – $3 Deviled eggs with andouille sausage spicy filling. Salad: Warm Artichoke Salad – $4 With arugula and burnt lemon vinaigrette. Entrees: Jerk Pork Skewers – $5 Jerk marinated pork tenderloin with pineapple and grape tomato Sweet and Spicy Salmon and Grits – $6 Honey chipotle glazed salmon filet with Parmesan grits Dessert: Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread Pudding – $3 With Ice Cream Pepper’s Restaurant and Bar Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone Roasted Shishito Peppers Mild Shishito peppers cooked in cast iron with olive oil and sea salt $3 Butternut & Sausage Soup $4 Miso Salmon Tacos Miso marinated salmon, rice wine vinegar slaw, flour tortilla $8 Shroom Slider A mushroom cap stuffed with kalamata, garlic, green olives, roasted red peppers and feta served on a toasted potato slider bun $5 Cowboy Slider Ground beef, homemade onion ring, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted potato slider bun $5 Chef’s Choice Cupcake Ask your server. This one is up to the discretion of the pastry chef! $3 Proper 142 Water St., downtown Boone Roasted Fennel and Tomato Cornbread Wedge with Honey Thyme Butter (vegetarian) $4 Spiced Peaches with Sweet Ricotta (vegetarian, gluten-free) $5 Portuguese Baked Oysters (gluten-free) $6 Herb Roasted Pork Loin with Honeyed Applesauce (gluten-free) $8 Black-Eyed Pea Cakes with Tomato Gravy (vegetarian, gluten-free) $6 “ Bacon From Heaven” Almond Cream Tart (gluten-free) $5 Shredded Brisket and Buttermilk Dumplings (no way) $7 Red Onion Cafe ($3) caraway-balsamic roasted fingerling potatoes and veggie medley ($4-8) (1/2 or full) veggie flatbread w/ savory butternut squash sauce, roasted root veggie mix, shaved parmesan & asiago cheese, fresh herbs ($4-8) (1 or 2) confit chicken & red onion taco(s) on house-made masa tortillas w/ chili-garlic soy sauce ($5) pasta “grilled cheese” sandwich ($6) stuffed & roasted portabella mushroom ($6) honey-lavender dessert biscuit with fresh berries & lemon curd ($8) shrimp & grits (pan-seared polenta, NC shrimp, local Andouille cream sauce) ($9) Three Cuban-braised pork sliders (Stickboy rolls, local tomato jam, house-made ginger beer mustard) Stick Boy Kitchen Fried chicken on a toasted cheddar scallion biscuit with house made pickles and garlic aioli $6 Fig and rosemary ricotta filled crepe, drizzled with honey $6 Goat cheese, battered and fried, served on mixed greens from Hanging Garden Farms with cucumbers, shredded carrots and drizzled with a vinaigrette $9 Smoothie Bowl: Apple juice, banana, blueberry and spinach smoothie topped with peaches, Stick Boy Crunchy granola and pumpkin seeds $6.50 Mediterranean Trio: Baba ghanoush, tabbouleh and olive tapenade accompanied with house made bagel chips $8 Sunrise Grill 1675 N.C. Highway 105, Boone Sunrise Breakfast Somosas (2) 4.99 Pastry stuffed with eggs, potatoes, onions, peas with a tinge of Indian spice served with Mango chutney Egg in the Sun 5.99 Best egg in the hole you’ll ever eat. Slice of Sunrise house made bread, chorizo, onion and egg, finished with side of French toast from the hole. Irish Over Easy Omelette 6.99 Perfectly cooked Sunrise corned beef hash, topped with over easy egg, wrapped in an omellete Sunrise Breakfast Rangoons (3) 3.25 Stuffed with cream cheese and bacon, served with duck sauce Mini-triple stack Reese’s pancakes 3.99 Peanut butter pancakes & Reese’s served with a shot of peanut butter hot chocolate Beef Teriyaki skewers (3) 4.99 Flank steak in authentic Oriental marinade Cheeseburger Planets (2) 4.99 Hamburger and cheese wrapped in Sunrise House made bread The Table at Crestwood 3236 Shulls Mill Road, Boone PEI Mussels Malaysian curry sauce, cilantro, grilled baguette and lime 7 Butternut Squash Soup Puréed butternut squash, nutmeg crème, pepitas, bacon salt 5 Classic Caesar Seasoned romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons 5 Add Chicken 6 Add Salmon or Tofu 8 Diver Scallop Sunflower pepita, shaved brussels, bacon, lobster sauce 7 Shrimp and Grits Blackened shrimp, tasso ham grits, sautéed celery root and mushrooms, herbed tomatoes, bacon-tomato broth 10 Beef Short Ribs Cashew purée, Swiss chard, roasted fingerling potatoes, herb demi-glace 10 Roasted Vegetable Couscous Roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, herb medley 8 Add Chicken 6 Add Salmon or Tofu 8 Duck Confit House-made pappardelle pasta, Brussels sprouts leaves, duck jus 10 Braised Chicken Thigh Barley risotto, bok choy, chicken jus 7 The TAPP Room 421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone Chicken Parm Sliders-(2) Breaded Cutlet, House marinara, sauteed veggies fresh spinach on garlic bread-$4.75 Comfort Taco- BBQ Pork, mac and cheese, beer battered onion ring and jalapenos-$3.50 Bacon Jam Crostini- Sweet and savory bacon ,onion, and vinegar jam. Bacon. Served with Stick Boy Baguette.-$4.75 Stuffed Bell Pepper-Southwestern rice, seasoned beef and cheddar and monterey jack cheeses-$4.25 Double Trouble Dessert-Our Stick Boy exclusive. Warm brownie infused with chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce-$4.50 Vidalia 831 W King St., downtown Boone Truffle Fries $5 truffled house cut fries, ashe county romano, fry sauce suggested pairings: New Belgium Fat Tire Amber beer $2.50 2012 Vivanco Rioja Crianza $4 Beet and Arugula Salad $3.50 house pickled beets, local hydroponic arugula, pomegranate vinaigrette, ashe county blue cheddar cheese, sea salt, cracked black pepper suggested pairings: New Belgium Citradelic IPA $2.50 2015 Brotte Cotes du Rhone Blanc blend $4 Shrimp Ceviche Toast $7 pickled red onion, red peppers, garlic lemon aïoli, olive oil, dill suggested pairing: 2015 Des Amis Rose $4 Pork Belly Tacos $4.5 crispy roasted pork belly, corn flour tortilla, lime, pico de gallo, cilantro suggested pairing: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA $2.50 2013 Ad Lucem Red blend $4 Sesame seared Yellow Fin Tuna $6 wasabi citrus aioli, shaved cucumber, ginger pickled carrot, crispy wonton suggested pairings: 2014 Yamhill Estate Pinot Noir $4 Shrimp and Grits $4 blackened shrimp, andouille tomato gravy, local grits, green onion suggested pairings: New Belgium Dayblazer easygoing ale $2.50 2014 Bread and Butter Chardonnay $4 Chocolate Mousse $4 chocolate mousse filled chocolate cup, whipped cream, sugar cookie, chocolate sauce, fruit coulis suggested pairings: New Belgium Abbey $2.50 2013 Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel $4 Water Wheel Café 125 Graduate Lane, Boone One Sweet or Savory Crepe…$3.00 (2 options: #1 Strawberry and Banana with chocolate drizzle. #2 Peppers, onions, and Muenster) Potato, Parmesan, Herb Quiche…$3.50 Cookies N’ Cream Stuffed French toast…$3.00 (Cookies N’ Cream Cheese Stuffed in French toast topped with Whipped Cream, chocolate syrup and cookie crumbles) Cherry Pie Stuffed French toast…$3.00 (Cherry Cream Cheese stuffed in French toast topped with whipped cream and Graham cracker crumbles) Two Buffalo Chicken Sliders with blue cheese crumbles…$5.50 (Shredded Buffalo Chicken and blue cheese crumbles) Bowl of White Chicken Chili Chicken …$5.00 (With jalapeños and cheddar cheese; Served with bagel chips) Stuffed Avocado Salad…$5.50 (One Avocado half stuffed with choice of chicken salad, tuna salad, or egg salad on top of a bed of spinach with tomato, and red onion. Choice of dressing.) Half of Capresé Sandwich…$3.50 (Mozzarella cheese, spinach, and tomato served on grilled rye bread; served with a side of balsamic)

