Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services in the Boone Area Dec. 24-25

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:50 am

Take a break from shopping and remember the reason for the season! With many local churches offering special services open to the community, there are more ways than one for you to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.

Do you have a Christmas service you’d like to add to our list? Send the details to jessica@highcountrypress.com and we’ll update this information to include your event.

Alliance Bible Fellowship

1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone

828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Christmas Day Services: 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Bethel Baptist Church

123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove

828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24

6 p.m. Candlelight service in Bethel Elementary gym (across the street from the church)

7:15 p.m. Light dinner in the Bethel church building fellowship hall

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. in Bethel Elementary gym (across the street from the church) (no Sunday school)

Boone United Methodist Church

471 New Market Blvd. in Boone

828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

4 p.m. Family service

6 p.m. Praise and worship service

8 p.m. Lessons and carols

11 p.m. Traditional service

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

10 a.m. Combined service

Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

381 E. King St. in Boone

828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, December 24th:

7 p.m. – Christmas Carols, Readings, and Cookie Sharing

John & Paulette Marty, leading. Join us in the Sanctuary for Christmas carols, readings, and cookie sharing! Bring your favorite holiday cookies and stories or poems to share!

Christmas Day Services: Sunday, December 25th:

9:30 a.m. – Adult ForumBarry Thomas and Ryan Millhorn, co-leaders

Join us for a stimulating conversation before service! Subject to be announced.

Child care is provided.

11 a.m. – Christmas Morning Brunch & Sharing

Rev. Tommy Brown, leader

For those who would like to gather on Christmas morning, Tommy will be preparing a delicious brunch in the Founder’s House. We’ll share memories and stories of Christmas mornings, Christmas Carols, and some reflections on the traditions and meanings of Christmas for folks here at BUUF.

Service takes place in the Fellowship Hall, and child care is provided.

Brookside Presbyterian Church, ARP

1122 Old U.S. Highway 421 S

828-262-5020 | brooksidechurch.org

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. Join us as we worship and celebrate the birth of our Saviour and Lord. Once again Brookside will have a “Service of Adoration, Communion, and Candlelight” on Christmas Eve. As always, Morris Hatton will be our special musical guest. Also, again this year, Betsy Church will be our guest pianist. Plan now to attend. Looking forward to seeing you then. May you have a blessed Christmas.

The Church of the Holy Cross

122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk in the heart of Valle Crucis

828-963-4609 | holycrossvallecrucis.net | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Holy Eucharist

After the 5 p.m. service: Reception in Skiles Hall with birthday cake for Jesus

7:30 p.m. Special music and carol singing

8 p.m. Holy Eucharist and celebration of Christmas

After the 8 p.m. service: Reception with coffee, hot apple cider, soft drinks. Bring your favorite hors d’oeuvres, finger foods or sweets.

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

10 a.m. “Come just as you are” Holy Eucharist with carols and special music

First Baptist Church of Boone

375 W. King St. in downtown Boone

828-264-2441 | boonefirstbaptist.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24

6 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary with music

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary

Noon: Annual community lunch in the fellowship hall

First Presbyterian Church of Boone

131 Big Valley St. in Boone

828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24

5:30 p.m. This 45 minute service will include lessons and carols, as well as our children participating in the nativity story. We encourage young children to dress up as angels, shepherds, and as stable animals for our time together. Our service will conclude with candle light.

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

10 a.m. Please dress casual as we celebrate the birth of our Savior and walk through the ABC’s of the Christmas Story. Children are invited to bring their sparkle boxes with them as an offering to the baby Jesus.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

115 E King St. in downtown Boone

828-264-2206 | graceboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

4:30 p.m. Family candlelight service

7 p.m. Traditional candlelight service

9 p.m. Appalachian mountain music service

11 p.m. Traditional candlelight service

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Holy Communion will be offered at each service.

Greenway Baptist Church

880 Greenway Road in Boone

828-264-7750 | greenwaybaptist.com | Facebook

High Country United Church of Christ

8233 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas

828-297-1092 | highcountryucc.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24

5-6 p.m. A Christmas Eve service full of carols, hearing the Christmas story and singing by candlelight. Dress is casual. If you’re seeking a warm, welcoming community, try out High Country UCC.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church

3505 Bamboo Road in Boone

828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

5:30 p.m. Family service

7 p.m. Traditional service

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. Worship, Baptisms and The Lord’s Supper

Rutherwood Baptist Church

142 Don Hayes Road in Boone

828-264-5319 | rutherwoodchurch.com | Facebook

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country

259 Pilgrims Way in Boone

828-264-8338 | stehc.org

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

6 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass (Spanish language)

Christmas Day Services: Sunday, Dec. 25

Midnight to 1 a.m. Christmas Midnight Mass

10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

170 Councill St. in Boone

828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

3:30 p.m. Pre-service music

4 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Building of the Creche and Christmas Play

9:30 p.m. Pre-service music

10 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Incense

Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25

10:30 a.m. Informal Eucharist and Christmas carols

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Parish

140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock

828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Mass

10:30 p.m. Choral offering

11 p.m. Midnight Mass

Christmas Day Services: Sunday, Dec. 25

10:10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass

5 p.m. Evening prayer

