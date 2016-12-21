Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services in the Boone Area Dec. 24-25

Take a break from shopping and remember the reason for the season! With many local churches offering special services open to the community, there are more ways than one for you to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.
Do you have a Christmas service you’d like to add to our list? Send the details to jessica@highcountrypress.com and we’ll update this information to include your event.
Alliance Bible Fellowship
1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone
828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Christmas Day Services: 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove
828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Candlelight service in Bethel Elementary gym (across the street from the church)
7:15 p.m. Light dinner in the Bethel church building fellowship hall
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
11 a.m. in Bethel Elementary gym (across the street from the church) (no Sunday school)
Boone United Methodist Church
471 New Market Blvd. in Boone
828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Family service
6 p.m. Praise and worship service
8 p.m. Lessons and carols
11 p.m. Traditional service
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. Combined service
Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
381 E. King St. in Boone
828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, December 24th:
7 p.m. – Christmas Carols, Readings, and Cookie Sharing
John & Paulette Marty, leading. Join us in the Sanctuary for Christmas carols, readings, and cookie sharing! Bring your favorite holiday cookies and stories or poems to share!
Christmas Day Services: Sunday, December 25th:
9:30 a.m. – Adult ForumBarry Thomas and Ryan Millhorn, co-leaders
Join us for a stimulating conversation before service! Subject to be announced.
Child care is provided.
11 a.m. – Christmas Morning Brunch & Sharing
Rev. Tommy Brown, leader
For those who would like to gather on Christmas morning, Tommy will be preparing a delicious brunch in the Founder’s House. We’ll share memories and stories of Christmas mornings, Christmas Carols, and some reflections on the traditions and meanings of Christmas for folks here at BUUF.
Service takes place in the Fellowship Hall, and child care is provided.
Brookside Presbyterian Church, ARP
1122 Old U.S. Highway 421 S
828-262-5020 | brooksidechurch.org
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24
7 p.m. Join us as we worship and celebrate the birth of our Saviour and Lord. Once again Brookside will have a “Service of Adoration, Communion, and Candlelight” on Christmas Eve. As always, Morris Hatton will be our special musical guest. Also, again this year, Betsy Church will be our guest pianist. Plan now to attend. Looking forward to seeing you then. May you have a blessed Christmas.
The Church of the Holy Cross
122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk in the heart of Valle Crucis
828-963-4609 | holycrossvallecrucis.net | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Holy Eucharist
After the 5 p.m. service: Reception in Skiles Hall with birthday cake for Jesus
7:30 p.m. Special music and carol singing
8 p.m. Holy Eucharist and celebration of Christmas
After the 8 p.m. service: Reception with coffee, hot apple cider, soft drinks. Bring your favorite hors d’oeuvres, finger foods or sweets.
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. “Come just as you are” Holy Eucharist with carols and special music
First Baptist Church of Boone
375 W. King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2441 | boonefirstbaptist.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary with music
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
11 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary
Noon: Annual community lunch in the fellowship hall
First Presbyterian Church of Boone
131 Big Valley St. in Boone
828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24
5:30 p.m. This 45 minute service will include lessons and carols, as well as our children participating in the nativity story. We encourage young children to dress up as angels, shepherds, and as stable animals for our time together. Our service will conclude with candle light.
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. Please dress casual as we celebrate the birth of our Savior and walk through the ABC’s of the Christmas Story. Children are invited to bring their sparkle boxes with them as an offering to the baby Jesus.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
115 E King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2206 | graceboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
4:30 p.m. Family candlelight service
7 p.m. Traditional candlelight service
9 p.m. Appalachian mountain music service
11 p.m. Traditional candlelight service
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
Holy Communion will be offered at each service.
Greenway Baptist Church
880 Greenway Road in Boone
828-264-7750 | greenwaybaptist.com | Facebook
High Country United Church of Christ
8233 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas
828-297-1092 | highcountryucc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Saturday, Dec. 24
5-6 p.m. A Christmas Eve service full of carols, hearing the Christmas story and singing by candlelight. Dress is casual. If you’re seeking a warm, welcoming community, try out High Country UCC.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road in Boone
828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
5:30 p.m. Family service
7 p.m. Traditional service
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
11 a.m. Worship, Baptisms and The Lord’s Supper
Rutherwood Baptist Church
142 Don Hayes Road in Boone
828-264-5319 | rutherwoodchurch.com | Facebook
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country
259 Pilgrims Way in Boone
828-264-8338 | stehc.org
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass
6 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass (Spanish language)
Christmas Day Services: Sunday, Dec. 25
Midnight to 1 a.m. Christmas Midnight Mass
10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
170 Councill St. in Boone
828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
3:30 p.m. Pre-service music
4 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Building of the Creche and Christmas Play
9:30 p.m. Pre-service music
10 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Incense
Christmas Day Service: Sunday, Dec. 25
10:30 a.m. Informal Eucharist and Christmas carols
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Parish
140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock
828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Saturday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Children’s pageant and Mass
10:30 p.m. Choral offering
11 p.m. Midnight Mass
Christmas Day Services: Sunday, Dec. 25
10:10 a.m. Christmas Day Mass
5 p.m. Evening prayer