Bo-Ho-Ho: Did Someone Say Party Wins Window Contest with Boho Chic Display

Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:05 pm

By Jessica Isaacs

Merchants up and down King Street decked out their storefronts for this year’s window decorating contest, and designer bridal shop Did Someone Say Party? took home first place with a double window scene inspired by Christmas magic and the bohemian beauty of its new line of gowns from the Lillian West collection.

Shop owner and seamstress extraordinaire Donna Cook has been dressing up those windows when she opened DSSP in 1989.

“My window is my advertisement to the world. We go to market all over and so many people say, ‘I came to Boone and saw the cutest little dress shop’ and I get to say, ‘That’s mine!'” Cook said. “The windows are our best advertisement and we have a following. If we don’t change them in time, they let us know.”

Every couple of months, the DSSP team gets creative and develops an elaborate idea for a new eye-catching display. Whether it’s crafting a giant paper moon or thousands of handmade flowers, you can be sure that there’s a lot of hard work and attention to detail behind every DSSP window.

For Christmas this year, the display that stole the hearts of the Downtown Boone Development Association features on one side a “Bo-Ho-Ho” look focused on selections from the shop’s new Lillian West collection of bohemian chic and vintage-inspired gowns. On the opposite side, a beaded ball gown from Venus Bridal and an oversized snowman in a suit.

“Our consultant Jasmine made the snowman out of a thousand paper cups. We made a vest for him and a hat and lit him up,” said Cook. “We were looking for different things to do instead of the regular Christmas trees, a little on the off-beat side.”

Drawings from her grandchildren made the displays complete!

With a win from the local contest under her belt, Cook has entered the “Bo-Ho-Ho” display in a national window design contest or the Lillian West brand, which the store now carries for local brides.

“Lillian West is a subdivision of Justin Alexander, which we’ve carried for many years now, and it is such a Boone line. Everything is very soft — the laces are very soft, cotton lace, the liners are stretchy. It’s that bohemian, easy, carefree look. Nothing’s itchy, nothing’s scratchy, nothing’s tight, and the laces are gorgeous,” Cook explained. “This is not the first year for the line, but it’s the first year they really did it justice. They just blew us away, and Justin Alexander is such a wonderful company to work with. The owner is the most personable man you’ve ever met and he treats us like we’re family when we’re in New York.”

Next time you’re shopping downtown, swing by Did Someone Say Party? and see what’s going on in the windows! If you’re on the hunt for your perfect bridal gown, or even a dress or formalwear for your next big occasion, stop in and shop with the DSSP team.

Check out DSSP online or call the shop at 828-264-7307.

For more on this local business, check out our business spotlight on DSSP.

DSSP is a member of the High South Event Professionals network — a community of like-minded industry pros who work together to promote the mountains of western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia as the premier special events destination in the Southeast.

Christmas window display photos by Ken Ketchie:

Other recent window displays at Did Someone Say Party?:

