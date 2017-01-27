BIG Something coming to the Local Feb. 11, part of album release tour.

Published Friday, January 27, 2017 at 12:30 pm

BIG Something is a straight up rock group at its core. Their songs, captured by three (soon to be four) studio albums, are built of heavy rock guitar, hypnotizing vocal hooks, progressive synthesizers, horn hooks, sax solos, guitar solos, commanding funky rock beats, and an overarching undying groove that makes BIG Something tons of danceable fun for music lovers everywhere. They are playing the Local on Feb. 11.

“We just try to write good songs,” says lead singer and guitarist Nick MacDaniels. “And hopefully people like it.”

Turns out people love it. In a market saturated with genre defiance, BIG Something sidestep obscurity in the jam band milieu by way of their outrageous chops, genuine song writing, and nonstop gritty groove making. BIG Something has really got something big for every sort of music fan without making any sacrifices to their sound.

Their music will move from a floydian space-funk jam one moment to a complex pop sound the next and finish off with a head banging riff rock number.

“We’re not really trying to sound like anybody, says MacDaniels of the infectious eclectic sound of Big Something. “We’re not trying to do anything but just write our songs and play our music and just grow, learn and have fun as a band.”

All music fans can get in on the fun with Big Something. Funk people can dig into the ever present grit of a powerful and decisive rhythm section, while rock guitar heads ride expansive riffs and sounds across the funky 60s and 70s through the extravagant 80s and beyond. EDM fans and festival boogiers love BIG Something’s tight grooves and horn section, while prog rockers are regularly taken by happy surprise by strange and soaring synth sounds. And who can resist a great voice?

Every member of the group displays the insane chops, mind-melded awareness and groovesmanship that only comes from years of touring with your band.

The band:

BIG Something

Nick MacDaniels (guitar, vocals)

Doug Marshall (bass)

Josh Kagel (Keys, Synth, Trumpet)

Casey Cranford (Sax, EWI)

Jesse Hensley (lead guitar)

Ben Vinograd (drums).

Hailing from Burlington NC, BIG Something have claimed their spot as the jam band representatives of the southeast with three award winning studio albums since their first in 2010.

Each of their studio releases has earned album of the year from the Homegrown Music Network. They’ve been featured in Relix magazine, Glide magazine, Guitar World, Jambase, and more. They have a dedicated fan base and throw their own music festival each summer, called the Big What?, which has sold out for 3 straight years and has featured bands like Vulfpeck and Aqueous.

The Local:

BIG Something will be releasing their newest album titled Tumbleweed on Feb. 24. This “fourthcoming” album, if anything like the other three, promises to wow fans and rake in “album of the year” awards and national attention. BIG Something is currently on tour promoting this new release, which fans can now pre order on the band’s website.

On Saturday Feb. 11 BIG Something will bring their award winning live act to the Local in Boone. Dancing shoes must be shined, the dust must be shaken from that crazy festival gear, and calendars must be marked by all those funky freaks in Boone that love to get down to gnarly grooves and raise their bewildered faces to be melted by guitar shreddage.

“Boone is awesome. The people always get so rowdy for our shows,” says MacDaniels. “We totally get off on the energy that the people of Boone put out there.”

Obviously, all festival loving Boonies should stop at nothing to attend this show. But BIG Something has something big for all music lovers– even if you’re a drink sipping wall fly like myself. Come find me. I’ll be there grooving away. Nobody should miss the chance to see this upcoming NC band that has come to represent the region and is heading up to New York and out to Colorado after leaving their home state during this album release tour of 2017.

Tickets are $10 at the door; however, there are advanced tickets avaliable through the Local’s facebook event for the show. The show starts at 10 p.m.

