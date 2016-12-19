Wrestling Remains Undefeated in SoCon, To Face No. 5 Missouri on ESPN 3 Tuesday

Published Monday, December 19, 2016 at 9:58 am

No. 8 heavyweight Denzel Dejournette defeated No. 25 Jake McKiernan to help Appalachian State University wrestling defeat SIUE, 39-4, on Sunday night. Courtesy: Patrick Clark/Athlete’s Eye

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Mountaineers (7-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) improved to their best start since 2002-03 when Appalachian went 11-1 before finishing with a loss to North Carolina. The Cougars dropped to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in SoCon play.

Senior Vito Pasone began the night with a dominant 22-7 technical fall over No. 8 Freddie Rodriguez in the 125-pound weight class for Pasone’s second-straight victory over a nationally ranked opponent. Freshman Colby Smith won out a tight bout at the 133-pound match, defeating John Muldoon in a 4-3 decision before sophomore Irvin Enriquez won a 15-4 major decision over Trevor Feagans.

No. 15 sophomore Matt Zovistoski took the 149-pound match by getting the 8-5 decision victory over John Fahy before freshman Gavin Londoff won against Karsten Van Velsor in a 10-3 decision.

No. 23 senior Forrest Przybysz won an impressive bout against Clayton Bass in the 165-pound weight class, getting the 21-2 technical fall victory in just 4:53, before No. 18 junior Nick Kee defeated Jake Residori in a 10-0 major decision – Kee’s fourth-straight bonus point win.

The Mountaineers got their first pin of the evening when David Peters-Logue took down Jake Godinez in just 1:18 at the 184-pound match before they dropped their lone match of the night at the 197 as Jake Tindle major decisioned Randall Diabe 12-4 at 197.

The final match of the evening featured two nationally ranked heavyweight powerhouses: App State’s No. 8 senior Denzel Dejournette and No. 25 Jake McKiernan. The match went back and forth for the first period before Dejournette got the upper hand and pinned McKiernan in 4:31.

Appalachian State wrestling now stays in the Midwest when it travels next to Columbia, Mo. to face No. 5 Missouri on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN3 and available on the WatchESPN app.

RESULTS: 125: Vito Pasone (APP) def. Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE), 22-7 TF 133: Colby Smith (APP) def. John Muldoon (SIUE), 4-3 dec. 141: Irvin Enriquez (APP) def. Trevor Feagans (SIUE), 15-4 MD 149: #15 Matt Zovistoski (APP) def. John Fahy (SIUE), 8-5 dec. 157: Gavin Londoff (APP) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE), 10-3 dec. 165: #23 Forrest Przybysz (APP) def. Clayton Bass (SIUE), 21-2 TF 174: #18 Nick Kee (APP) def. Jake Residori (SIUE), 10-0 MD 184: David Peters-Logue (APP) def. Jake Godinez (SIUE), Pin (1:18) 197: Jake Tindle (SIUE) def. Randall Diabe (APP), 12-4 MD HWT: #8 Denzel Dejournette (APP) def. #25 Jake McKiernan (SIUE), Pin (4:31)

Comments

comments