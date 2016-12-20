Winter Solstice Begins Wednesday AM

Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 12:28 pm

By Jesse Wood

The winter solstice is something else to celebrate this holiday season. Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:44 a.m. EST, the astronomical start of winter begins, meaning that the days will soon become longer.

“In the Northern Hemisphere, as summer advances to winter, the points on the horizon where the sun rises and sets advance southward each day; the high point in the sun’s daily path across the sky, which occurs at local noon, also moves southward each day,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Currently, the sun rises at 7:34 a.m. and sets at about 5:16 p.m. in Boone. This is about 9 hours and 41 minutes of day length, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The days will steadily become longer as we begin traversing 2017.

