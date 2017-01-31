Week 2 Team & Individual SMARL Results

Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Individual and team results for week two of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League are out. 

Team Sugar remains on top of the ski standings with Banner Elk Cafe and Ski Country trailing in second and third place. In the snowboard category, Sugar Ski School is in first place, while Edge of the World and Team Southeast standing in the back of the pack. 

The competition takes place at Sugar Mountain on Monday’s throughout January and February. See results below.

Team 2 Team Results

Untitled

Week 2 Individual Results

SMARL1

SMARL2

 

SMARL3

SMARL4

