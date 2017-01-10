Watauga County Board of Education Recognize Billie Jo Lister and Andy Eggers on Monday

The Watauga County Board of Education recognized a couple individuals for their excellent work in the school system: Watauga County Schools After School Administrative Assistant Billie Jo Lister and Hardin Park teacher Andy Eggers.
