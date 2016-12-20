Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Dec. 20, 2016

Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 2:16 pm

Mary Tester Matheson (Nov. 24, 1932 – Dec. 19, 2016)

Mary Tester Matheson, 84, of John Ward Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 19, 2016 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Born Nov. 24, 1932 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Newton Everett and Una Greene Tester. Mrs. Matheson was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. She retired from Blue Ridge Shoe Company as a production supervisor.

Family was most important to Mary. She loved her Lord above all, and her favorite book to read was her Bible. She enjoyed planting and harvesting her vegetable gardens and canning each seasons bounty, but she especially loved quilting and crocheting.

Survivors include three granddaughters, Jennifer Potter and husband, Junior, of Sugar Grove, Jessica Bumgardner and husband, Josh, of Mountain City, TN and Lindsey Shaw and husband, Larry, of Vilas; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Gloria Matheson of Sugar Grove; step-daughter, Vivian Greene and husband, Ricky, of Deep Gap; step-granddaughter, Sabrina Richardson of Cleveland, Ohio; step-sons, Hencle Matheson of Sugar Grove, Ronnie Matheson and wife, Hilda, of Mountain City, Tenn., and Thomas Matheson of Sugar Grove; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Matheson; her first husband, Dean Matheson and her second husband, Carter Matheson; four brothers, Fred, Charles, Albert and Wiley Tester; and three sisters, Susie Swiger, Ruth Warren and Carrie Rowe.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 2016 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Derick Wilson and Rev. Eugene Braswell. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. At other times friends may call at Mrs. Matheson’s residence any afternoon from noon until 8 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Junior Potter, 681 Timber Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

The Matheson’s wish to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Glenbridge Health and Rehab, Watauga Medical Center and Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they provided Mary and her family.

Charles Lee Clark (March 12, 1936 – Dec. 18, 2016)

Charles Lee Clark, age 80, of Pineola passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at his residence.

He was born in Avery County a son of the late Charles James and Marjorie Phillips Clark.

Charles was a member of the US Army and served in Vietnam. He served in the infantry for 22 years and was awarded the Bronze Star.

He was a member of Pineola Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, tied fishing flys and teaching his grandchildren the joy of fishing.

A good husband, great father and wonderful grandfather, Charles has left to cherish memory : his wife, Mary E. Clark of the home; daughter, Jill Smathers and husband MIchael of Columbia, SC.; son, Chuck Clark and wife Tammy of Batesberg, SC, Frank Clark and wife Tammy of Columbia, SC.; sisters, Lena Hicks and husband Jim of Elk Park, Lena Vance and husband Bill of Altamont; brother, Nat Clark and wife Doris of Jonas Ridge; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Charles Lee Clark will be conducted on Tuesday, December 20th at 8:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Family, friends and pallbearers will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Cuthbertson Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gentiva Home Health or the Gideons.

Edward S. “Ed” Critcher (Oct. 1, 1926 – Dec. 17, 2016)

Edward S. “Ed” Critcher, 90, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, formerly of North Pine Run Road, Boone, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2016, at Wilkes Regional Hospital in North Wilkesboro.

Ed was born Oct. 1, 1926 in Watauga County, as son of the late Carnie Carlton Critcher and Jenny Ward Critcher. He was a retired farmer and served in the United States Army during World War II. Ed was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

Ed was also a founder of Critcher Brothers Produce Company. He enjoyed growing crops, tomatoes, and raising cattle. Ed enjoyed all sports, especially Baseball. He served Watauga County as county commissioner and as chairman for two terms. His faith came first, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his family and friends. Ed loved people and always greeted everyone with a smile. His community was blessed to have him, as he reached out to anyone who needed anything.

He will be so missed by his family who loved him so much!

Ed is survived by one daughter, Katrina Critcher Harless and husband Tom of Purlear; one son, Joel Critcher and wife Karen of Boone; two granddaughters, Angela Navy and husband Steve of Waxhaw, and Amanda Myers of Charlotte; one great-granddaughter, Alexa Joy Myers of Charlotte; one great-grandson, Blaize Stanley Myers of Charlotte; one sister, Erma Rhea Davison and husband George of Sanford, Florida; six brothers, Truman Critcher and wife Lenore, and Harry Critcher and wife Wanda, all of Boone, Reggie Critcher of Wilkesboro, John Critcher and wife Dana of Boone, Reverend David Critcher and wife Linda of Rustberg, Virginia, and Steve Critcher of Boone, and two sisters-in-law, Ester Critcher and Anna Critcher, both of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve “Vee” Critcher; his stepmother, Juda Thompson Critcher, and three brothers, Richard, Carlton, and Howard Critcher. Funeral services for Edward S. Critcher will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2016, at 3:00 o’clock, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Dr. Gary Lawrence and Reverend Shannon Critcher. Military graveside rites, provided by American Legions Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:00 until 2:30, at the church, prior to the service.

Sharon Ann Shew (Jan. 31, 1943 – Dec. 17, 2016)

Mrs. Sharon Ann Wheeler Shew, 73, of Trinity, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, at the Randolph Hospice House.

Born Jan. 31, 1943, in Watauga County, Sharon was the daughter of the late Ronda Jones Wheeler and Lily Etta Hodges Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Willard Shew, and three siblings.

She retired from Winn Dixie in Lexington and attended Welch Memorial United Methodist Church. Sharon loved to watch her grandson, Jacob, participate in Special Olympics soccer, basketball, and swimming.

Survivors include her daughter, Juanita Ray and husband, Dewayne, of Trinity; grandson, Jacob Thomas Ray; brother, Linnie Wheeler and wife, Shirley, of Bristol, TN; and two sisters, Dee Triplett and husband, Ken, of Triplett, and Peggy Hawkins and husband, Dewey, of Ferguson. Celebration of life service will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Welch Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Jason Stanley. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Betty Franklin Stines (Feb. 29, 1948 – Dec. 17, 2016)

Betty Franklin Stines, 68, of Newland passed away on Dec. 17, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

A native of Avery County, NC, she was born Feb. 29, 1948 a daughter of the late John Earl and Rebecca Woods Franklin.

She Enjoyed crocheting and making quilts. Betty had made a quilt for each of her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Trenton Cody Stines.

Betty has left to cherish her memory her: husband, Kelba Stines of the home; children, Regina and Gathie Clawson of Elk Park, Kelvin and Teresa Stines of Newland, Ernie and Dianne Stines of Newland, Kris and Traci Stines of Plumtree; sisters, Patricia Brooks of Newland, Earlene and Keith Pyatte of Newland, Mary and Tom Aldridge of Crossnore, Vickie Smith of Elk Park, Karen and Johnny Hayes of Elk Park; brothers, Tim and Sherry Franklin of Heaton, John and Roxanne Franklin of Banner Elk; eight grandchildren.

Funeral services for Betty Stines will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at 2 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Heaton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Susan G. Koman Foundation.

Gaynell McEntire Campbell (April 24, 1938 – Dec. 15, 2016)

Gaynell McEntire Campbell, 78, of Banner Elk, the Clarks Creek community, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2016 at her home.

Born April 24, 1938 in Wilkesboro, she was a daughter of Edward Harold and Maggie Chapman McEntire. Gaynell received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from High Point University. She and her husband, Pastor Larry Campbell served the congregation of Holy Communion Lutheran Church for 48 years.

She loved spending time with her family, particularly camping and vacationing at the Outer Banks and in Cherokee. Every spring, she could be found preparing her annual flower gardens, and throughout the year, she enjoyed quilting and cross stitch, bird watching, and the companionship of her dogs.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her daughters, Lisa Campbell Lail and husband, Ed, of Hudson, and Mary Kay Greene of Foscoe; her sons, Larry Campbell of the home, and William Campbell of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Jackie McEntire of Wilkesboro; sisters, Kay Hayes and husband, Billy, of Wilkesboro, and Nancy Triplett of Mooresville; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Emmy Campbell and Braden and Kaylee Greene. Numerous nieces and nephews, and the entire church family at Holy Communion Lutheran Church also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. Larry Campbell; brothers, Harold and Lannie McEntire; and her parents.

Funeral services for Gaynell Campbell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 18th, at 3 oclock at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. David Mielke. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, 1525 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Dr. Robert C. Smith, MD (March 28, 1928 – Dec. 15, 2016)

Robert Clement Smith, MD, joined his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2016 with family by his side at McDowell County Hospital.

Bob was born on March 28, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His late mother, Helen Reuter, was a beautiful blonde first-generation German immigrant and his late father was Reginald Clement Smith. Bob was their only child and the apple in the eyes of not only his parents, but also all his German aunts and uncles, several of whom who did not have children, counted Bob as their own.

Bob attended the University of Pittsburgh for both his undergraduate and medical schooling, graduating medical school in 1953. He served in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of Captain. As a flight surgeon on the great B-36’s, he flew out of Alaska, Guam and Spokane, Washington, frequently going over the North Pole. The B-36 was capable of flying for seven days without landing. These missions were a part of the Strategic Air Command, which insured that America was safe from nuclear threats.

During high school, Mel Vandervort, a banker/farmer/disciple maker, invited Bob and other boys from the city to his farm. There they learned about farming and the world, and about God and his plan of salvation through Jesus. This was the beginning of Bob’s life as a disciple of Jesus. It also got him ready for his great adventure during college, where he and a friend thumbed through the West, harvesting wheat and building railroad trestles.

While in medical school, Bob married the love of his life, Helen Estelle Spaulding, on December 20, 1952. They met at Intervarsity Christian Fellowship while undergraduates at Pitt. Helen conveniently left her Bible behind at a meeting, and Bob gallantly returned it, starting their romance.

After the service Bob did one year of a Pathology Residence before deciding he needed to work with patients and switched to a residency in Internal Medicine. He chose to do this residency at Cleveland Clinic over Mayo Clinic. Bob thought he was going to be teaching at the medical school at the University of Pennsylvania but saw an ad in the Christian Medical Society Journal describing a position at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk, N.C.

He was drawn to Banner Elk by the challenge of Christian mission. In 1959, Bob moved his family to Banner Elk to join the staff of Grace Hospital (later to become Cannon Memorial Hospital), then housed on the campus of Lees-McRae. He practiced medicine, first on staff and later in private practice, at Cannon until he retired from private practice. In retirement, he worked in the ER at Cannon and later at the Guy Clinic, in Newland before retiring completely in 1995.

Bob served as Chief of Staff at Cannon Memorial Hospital and as Chief of Medicine for many years. After suffering a major heart attack at age 53, Bob set up the first Cardiac Unit in Avery County at CMH. He served on the Board of Avery Healthcare System and was an integral part of making the merger of the two county hospitals a reality.

Bob was an Elder for several different terms at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, where he and Helen have been long-time members. For many years, Bob preached weekly at Cannon Hospital’s Chapel where staff and patients would attend, and his son, Paul, would play the piano making it a family affair. For over 20 years, Bob and Helen hosted a weekly Bible Study that was life-changing and encouraging for many college students and young adults in the area. Here Bob taught scripture and loved to sing scripture put to music. Bob also preached regularly at GGCC’s Chapel in the Woods.

A 50 Day Adventure, by David and Karen Mains, moved Bob deeper into ministry by challenging him to find a ministry for 50 days. He went to Life Care and talked to the patients. One patient, Bill Carver, who had severe muscular dystrophy, became the focus of his ministry at Life Care. As time passed, he became a chaplain at Cannon Hospital, along with Dr. Mills, and the joke was that the chaplains could probably handle a medical emergency as well or better than the doctors. Bob’s ministry expanded to the High Country Prison Ministry in Spruce Pine, where, on a weekly basis, he worked extensively with prisoners who were in isolation; he did this for many years.

He loved Jesus and appreciated the wonder of salvation and all that God had done for him and the world and he shared his faith in a winning and winsome way. He probably would have made a wonderful pathologist but he had a heart for the world.

Bob was a physician, theologian, Bible teacher, disciple maker and family man. He loved God, his family and the world he lived in and served them all to the glory of God.

Left to cherish Bob’s memory is his wife of almost 64 years, Helen Estelle Spaulding Smith and their six children:

Paul Spaulding Smith (Serena) of Banner Elk, NC; Mark Lynn Smith (Carolyn) of Altamont, NC; Emma Jean Smith Nelson (David) of Germanton, NC; Rebecca Sue Smith Shuford (Edward) of Marion, NC; Steven Reuter Smith of Banner Elk; Ruth Ann Smith Gleason (Paul) of Crystal Lake, IL.

The Smiths have twelve grandchildren:

Douglas Smith (Margaret) of Birmingham, AL; Katharine Smith Spradling (Jason) of Baltimore, MD; Nathaniel Smith of Banner Elk, NC; Mary Chesnut Smith of Manhattan, NY; Lilly Nelson of Raleigh, NC; Rachael Nelson Spainhour (Chris) of Pilot Mountain, NC; Jacob Foxx (Althea) of Old Fort, NC; Chris Foxx of Marion, NC; Macie Shuford Vaughn (Travis) of Fort Lewis, Washington; Will Shuford of Marion, NC; Beth Gleason Parks (Ben) of St. Louis, MO; and Laura Gleason of Crystal Lake, IL.

The Smiths have been blessed with six great – grandchildren: Amelia Spradling, Wesley Spradling, Benjamin Spainhour, Everett Spainhour, Isabelle Spainhour and Olivia Foxx.

The family will have a private burial on Saturday. The memorial service will be at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 PM with a reception following.

Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the High Country Prison Ministry, PO Box 161, Crossnore, NC 28616.

Bessie Killen Eldreth (October 27, 1913 – December 14, 2016)

Bessie K. Eldreth, age 103, of Phillips Drive, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, December l4, 2016 at the Davant Rehab & Extended Care Facility in Blowing Rock.

Born Oct. 22, 1913 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of Romey and Flora Milan Killen. Mrs. Eldreth was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She sang ballads, acappella, and performed extensively throughout the eastern United States.

Her many accomplishments included singing at the re-dedication of the Statue of Liberty in New York City and performing with Stella Stevens in the movie, American Heroine. She was honored with the North Carolina Heritage Award and has a display highlighting her culinary talents in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.

Mrs. Eldreth is survived by four daughters, Grace Holman of Todd, Betty Cable & husband, George Lowell, of Boone, Virginia Bauguess & husband, Ray of Traphill, and Pat Reece and husband, Bill of Vilas; four sons, Fred Eldreth and wife, Jacqueline, of Creston, Carl Eldreth and wife, Libby, and Bobby Eldreth and wife, Wanda, all of Boone, and Denver Eldreth and wife, Kathy, of Sugar Grove; 40 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Louise Moses of Princeton, W. VA, Jewell Dunn of Mountain City, TN, Ruby Simmons and husband, Wade, of King, and Jean Sawyer of Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Eldreth, daughter, Lorene Greene; sons, Clyde and Roger Lee Eldreth; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Joe and Woodrow Killen; and sisters, Clyde Eller, Rose Killen, Maude Eldreth, Frances Bare, Grace Eller and Georgia Eller.

Funeral services for Bessie Eldreth will be Saturday afternoon, December 17, at 2 oclock at Tabernacle Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Gary Watson, Pastor Ray Greene and Pastor David Cooper. Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 oclock at Austin & Barnes. At other times, friends may call at the home of Bobby and Wanda Eldreth, 319 Soc Houck Rd, Boone. Memorials may be sent to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

Howard Charles Burleson (July 31, 1939 – Dec. 14, 2016)

Howard Charles Burleson, 85, of Elk Park passed away on Dec. 14, 2016 at his residence.

He was born July 31, 1931 the son of the late Lynn and Carrie Wise Burleson.

Howard was a member of the US Navy.

Howard worked as a mechanic and owned and operated the Country House with his late wife, Peggy. He enjoyed working in his garden.

Along with his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his: wife, Peggy Eller Burleson; son, Michael Burleson.

Howard has left to cherish his memory his: daughter, Sandy Potter and husband J.L. of Roan Mountain; sons, Charlie Burleson of Roan Mountain, Gary Burleson and wife Betty of Heaton; grandchildren, Sam Potter, Jennifer Norwood, Michael Burleson, Morgan Burleson.

The family will receive friends on Friday Dec. 16, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment services will be Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Eller Cemetery with Tim Eller officiating.

The family would like the staff of Medi Home Hospice for the care that they gave to Howard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Childrens Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Dustin Lee Miller (Nov. 30, 1988 – Dec. 12, 2016)

Dustin Lee Miller, 28, of 134 Miller Drive, Boone, passed away Monday, December 12, 2016, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Dustin is survived by his mother, Freda Miller Hicks of the home; his stepfather, Leslie Hicks of the home; two brothers, his twin brother Joshua Miller and Victor Hicks, both of the home, and two nephews, Kyle and Karson Hicks, both of Boone. He is also survived by a number of aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Verlee Miller, and an uncle, Boyd Miller. Private graveside services will be conducted at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Bruce Miller.

Michael Anthony Wright (March 13, 1970 – Dec. 12, 2016)

Michael Anthony Wright, 46, of Newland passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He was born March 13, 1970 in Mitchell County a son of Clarence William and Ruth Sharon Thompson Wright of Spear.

Michael was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland where he had taught Sunday School.

He was a 1988 graduate of Avery County High School.

Michael was a Security Officer for Grandfather Golf & Country Club for 15 years and worked at Baxters Health Care for 13 years.

He enjoyed riding four wheelers and loved making people laugh. He had a very eclectic taste in music, but was partial to bluegrass.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Michael loved being a family man which was his biggest priority. Along with his parents, he has left to cherish his memory: wife, Linda K. Wright of the home; brothers, C.W. Wright, Jr. of Spruce Pine, Clinton Lee Wright of Marion, Hank Wright and wife Amy of Spear; daughter, Sara Herbst of the home; sons, Tyler Herbst, Nathan Wright, Nick Wright all of the home.

Funeral services for Michael Anthony Wright will be conducted on Friday December 16, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. Dave Atkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Yellow Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Church of Jesus Christ of Newland.

William Anthony Howell (Nov. 7, 1990 – Dec. 11, 2016)

William Anthony Howell, 26, of Roby Greene Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2016 Duke Medical Center in Durham after a courageous battle with cystic fibrosis and a double lung transplant operation in January, 2013.

Anthony was born November 7, 1990 in Boone to Shelley Winebarger Huggins and the late Trey Howell. He was a graduate of Watauga High School and attended Caldwell Community College. Before becoming disabled, he was employed at Back Yard Burgers. According to Ashlyn, her brother was adventurous, compassionate, and loved to watch movies with his little sister. Anthony was an avid hunter and fisherman, always enjoyed reading a good book, and loved conversation with everyone.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Shelley and Jerry Huggins of Boone; sister, Ashlyn Isaacs and favorite niece, Nadia Galicia, of Boone; grandfather, Butch Howell and wife, Maggie, of West Jefferson; grandmother, Kathy Howell of Boone; aunt, Dorothy Dancy and husband, James, of Vilas; and uncles, Dustin Howell of Vero Beach, Florida, Michael Howell of West Jefferson, and Vick Winebarger and wife, Angela, of Clover, SC. Numerous special cousins and many friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Trey; maternal grandparents, Victor and Donna Winebarger; and his uncle, Jerry Winebarger.

Funeral services for Anthony Howell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 18, 2016 at 2:30 at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tim Roten. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 2:30, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Austin & Barnes to assist with expenses.

