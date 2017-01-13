Uber App To Launch in Boone on Tuesday

Published Friday, January 13, 2017 at 5:06 pm

By Jesse Wood

The Uber app will launch in the Boone area on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to bring safe, reliable transportation options and flexible work opportunities to Boone, North Carolina,” said Michael Black, general manager for Uber in North Carolina. “Uber is committed to working with the Boone community to help make the city more accessible and better-connected with access to a ride in minutes at the touch of button.”

Beginning Tuesday, users will be able to download the Uber app to request a ride. Uber is offering a promotional free ride (up to $20) for new riders signing up if they use the promotion code BOONE. Below is information about how to use the service, provided by Uber.

How to ride:

Download the Uber app and sign up to ride

Enter the promo code BOONE

Open the Uber app anywhere in the Boone area

Request a ride with the touch a button

Enjoy the ride, your driver will arrive within minutes

Want to drive?

Driving with Uber offers the flexibility to be your own boss and earn on your own schedule. Whether someone is saving up for rent payments or birthday presents, textbooks or just to treat themself, partnering with Uber can help them achieve their goals all while helping to move the community.

Interested drivers can sign up at: get.uber.com/drive

