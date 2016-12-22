Town of Boone Encourages ETJ Residents To Attend County’s Special Meeting Dec. 28

Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 1:27 pm

Release from Town of Boone

On Dec. 21, 2016 the North Carolina State Supreme Court filed a ruling where the majority voted to uphold a 2014 state law that abolished the Town of Boone’s powers of extraterritorial jurisdiction. This ruling transfers Planning and Zoning Authority from the Town of Boone to Watauga County. The Watauga County Commission has called a Special Called Meeting to discuss the issue.

All ETJ residents and property owners are encouraged to attend the Special Called Meeting to obtain the most updated information possible. The Town of Boone is coordinating the transition with Watauga County and providing all information in an attempt to make the transition as seamless as possible. This change will involve active planning applications and permits, fire inspections and code enforcement in the ETJ.

The Town of Boone has worked tirelessly to continue to provide protections to those in the ETJ. Now that Boone no longer has authority to offer that protection, it is imperative that all involved participate in the upcoming meetings to express their concerns and to provide input during the transition process.

Special Meeting Notice

THE WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2016, AT 12:30 P.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS’ BOARD ROOM LOCATED IN THE WATAUGA COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING AT 814 WEST KING STREET, BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE NORTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT RULING REGARDING THE TOWN OF BOONE EXTRA-TERRITORIAL JURISDICTION (ETJ) AND TO CONSIDER WHETHER ENACTING A MORATORIUM IS NECESSARY. FOR INFORMATION OR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL THE COUNTY MANAGER’S OFFICE AT (828) 265-8000

