Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:00 am

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company

December 19, 2016-December 25, 2016

Short List

Tuesday, 12/20/16- Cheap Date Night and a Movie. A salad, pizza and two pints for $25. The movie, A Christmas Story, is free!

Wednesday,12/21/16-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 12/22/16- -$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Holden Bare.

Friday, 12/23/16-Live Music: Dane Page at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/24/16-Closed for Christmas Eve.

Sunday, 12/25/16-Closed for Christmas.

Friday, 12/30/16-Live Music: Klee and Mike Show at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 12/31/16-New Year’s Eve Celebration with the Lazybirds starting at 8pm.

Monday December 19

Family Night-Buy any regularly priced pizza and receive one free kid’s meal.

Tuesday December 20

6pm-10pm-Cheap Date Night Dinner and a Movie. Join us at Lost Province for our monthly (every third Tuesday of the month) Cheap Date Night Dinner & A Movie. This month we’re showing A Christmas Story so grab your leg lamps and don’t shoot your eye out. The Cheap Date Night special includes 2 pints of beer, one wood fired Neapolitan Pizza and one salad, plus popcorn during the movie for only $25. Anyone can, of course, still order off of the regular menu, and the movie is free and open to all! Come in anytime between 6-8pm to take advantage of the Cheap Date Night Food & Drink Special! The movie will start promptly at 7:30.

Wednesday December 21

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday December 22

College Night and $3.00 Thursday-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close Live Music: Holden Bare. Holden Bare has been creating good times for over 3 decades playing the music you remember. His one-man show can transport you back to the 60’s and 70’s with songs from your favorite artists that will always touch you. Holden’s vocals, along with either piano or guitar, can add just the right touch to make your dining experience a memorable one. Years of entertaining coupled with an extensive song list will ensure that you will have a good time with plenty of smiles and memories to take with you.

Friday December 23

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Dane PageDane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffee shops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern song writers (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic song writers (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon)

Saturday December 24

Closed for Christmas Eve.

Sunday December 25

Closed for Christmas Day.

Discover Andy Warhol Dec. 20 at BRAHM

** COFFEE WITH THE CURATOR

—————————— ——————————

** Andy Warhol: Six Silkscreen Prints

—————————— ——————————

** Tuesday, Dec 20, 11 am

—————————— ——————————

**

—————————— ——————————

Take a walk through the galleries with Dianna Cameron, Curator of

Exhibitions and get a behind-the-scenes look into Andy Warhol: Six

Silkscreen Prints. Afterward, guests are invited to converse and pose

questions while enjoying complimentary coffee.

On loan from the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

(http://BlowingRockMuseum.us9. list-manage.com/track/click?u= 58a927d92e24acf7ea8b5e40c&id= 99859d82ed&e=186aa2a2e6 )

, Appalachian State University.

Watauga Sanitation and Convenience Centers Closed Dec. 24-25

The Watauga County Sanitation Department(including All Convenience

Centers) will be Closed on December 24th and 25th. All Convenience

Centers, and the Transfer Station will be open on December 26th. The

Landfill Convenience site will also be closed on (Sunday) New Year’s

Day .

For more information, please call 828-264-5305.

Spring Registration Continues Through Jan. 5 at CCC&TI

Upcoming Courses, Events

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will continue registering new students for the Spring 2017 semester on both the Caldwell and Watauga Campuses through Dec. 22 and Jan. 3 through Jan. 4 after the holiday break. During the time the institution is closed for Christmas, students will be able to register online, but are urged to meet with an advisor before the college closes on Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. CCC&TI’s Final Registration session will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. Spring classes begin on Monday, Jan. 9. A variety of financial aid options are available for students who qualify. For more information on how to apply or register for classes at CCC&TI, contact Student Services at 828-726-2200 on the Caldwell Campus and 297-3811 on the Watauga Campus.

Mixology Class

The Corporate and Continuing Education division at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer “Mixology: The Study of Mixing Beverages” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 30 to March 13 in Room H-308 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class will cover making and mixing today’s popular drinks, bar management, Alcohol Law Enforcement laws/procedures, customer service skills and increasing tips. The cost of the class is $126 and includes a certificate upon completing. Students must be at least 21 to register. For more information, or to sign up, call 726-2242.

Conversational Spanish II

The Corporate and Continuing Education division at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer “Conversational Spanish II” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 23 to April 10 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Some prior knowledge of Spanish is required to enroll. The cost of the class is $71. For more information, or to register, call 726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance Technology Starts Jan. 9

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Industrial Maintenance Technology class from Jan. 9 to April 6, with classes meeting Monday through Thursday. Students will receive training in basic welding, HVAC, basic DC/AC circuitry, industrial blueprint reading, hydraulics and pneumatics, mechanical operating systems, PLCs and safety training. The classes will be offered on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Tuition is $187, and grants are available to applicants who are unemployed or underemployed. For more information, call 726-2242.

Massage Therapy – Watauga

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Corporate and Continuing Education division will offer an evening Massage Therapy course for the Watauga Campus in Boone that will prepare students for the certification examination required for North Carolina licensure. The course, which includes a Human Resource Development component, will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 to Oct. 17. The cost of the course is $306. For more information, or to register, call 726-2242.

Comments

comments