Today’s Builders TV Show Spotlights VPC Builders, Show To Air Over Next Few Months

VPC Builders is the focus of the next Today’s Builder Television Show to air.

An award-winning television show, Today’s Builder showcases the finest custom and semi-custom homebuilders and developers in the construction industry. The show will air on CW every Saturday in January at 12:30 p.m.

The show will also air on other networks in February, March and May. Details of those airings are still to be determined.

While VPC Builders is the subject of this particular episode, this show also features other local business, including Appalachian Blind & Closet Company, Appalachian Professional Land Surveyors & consultants, P.A., Best Western Mountain Lodge at Banner Elk, Classic Stone Works, Edmisten Heating & Cooling, Greer Brothers Inc. Hardin Creek Timber Frame & Millwork, Mountain Lumber Company, Mountain Tile & Stone, Pella Window & Door, Sunrise Appliance Center, Inc., Superior Roofing, and High Country Cabinets.

“I thought it turned out really well,” VPC Builders owner Matt Vincent said on Monday. “It highlights the area, too – not just the company – places like Grandfather Mountain, the skiing and outdoor areas as well. I thought they did a good job of that.”

You can view the upcoming shows and watch the show online by using the following link: http://todaysbuildertv.com/the-tv-show/episode-guide.

Here’s what channel CW is in the Boone area:

Learn more about VPC Builders by clicking to the company’s website or reading a feature on the company in the July 2016 issue of High Country Magazine.

