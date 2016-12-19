Susan Freshcorn of Premier Sotheby’s Receives Prestigious Real Estate Designation

Published Monday, December 19, 2016 at 12:18 pm

Susan Freshcorn with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte and Blowing Rock offices has earned the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation in recognition of her experience, knowledge, and expertise in the luxury residential market.

“Susan Freshcorn is an example of a real estate professional who has worked to develop market knowledge and the special skills and competencies necessary to provide exceptional service in the fine homes and estates marketplace,” Institute Founder Laurie Moore-Moore said upon announcing Freshcorn’s designation. “Affluent buyers and sellers can turn to sales professionals who have this designation and feel confident that they have special expertise and experience in the luxury home marketplace.”

Freshcorn joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals trained and experienced in selling and marketing to affluent customers. The Institute awards the recognition to real estate professionals who have performed in the top 10% of their given market and does not recognize any transactions less than $500,000 as luxury regardless of market performance or fluctuations.

“I am committed to providing exceptional service to my customers,” Freshcorn said. “The CLHMS designation is evidence and affirmation of my ability to do so.”

Awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representationâ (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, in addition to her CLHMS designation, Freshcorn is prepared to provide careful guidance and educated advice to her customers.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 900 associates and employees in 37 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. In 2016, the annual REAL Trends 500 survey ranked the firm number 30 in its survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume, the highest ranking for a Florida-based brokerage. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

