Sun Belt Opponents Set for 2017, App State Season Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

Published Friday, January 6, 2017 at 4:05 pm

With season tickets set to go on sale next week, Appalachian State announced their Sun Belt Conference football opponents for the 2017 season on Friday.

App will host (in no particular order) Georgia Southern, Louisiana, New Mexico State, and Coastal Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium, while traveling to Georgia State, ULM, Idaho, and Texas State.

Home Sun Belt Opponents: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Coastal Carolina

Home Non-Conference: Savannah State (Sept. 9), Wake Forest (Sept. 23)

Road Sun Belt Opponents: at Georgia State, at Idaho, at ULM, and at Texas State

Road Non-Conference: at Georgia (Sept. 2), at UMass (Oct. 28)

NOTE: Game dates for Sun Belt Conference games and opponents will not be announced until the television schedule is completed in the spring. Game dates for non-conference games are set and are not likely to change.

TICKETS: 2017 Appalachian State Football Season tickets will go on sale later next week (date and time) to be announced soon. Visit appstatesports.com and follow @appstatesports on Twitter for additional information on how to purchase and renew season tickets.

Rival Georgia Southern, Louisiana, New Mexico State, and Sun Belt newcomer Coastal Carolina will visit Kidd Brewer Stadium for conference home games as App State will try to repeat as Sun Belt Conference Champions. App went 3-0 on the road against the group last season, with a 34-10 win over GaSo on ESPNU on a Thursday night, and a 37-7 win at New Mexico State to clinch the Sun Belt crown.

App’s non-conference opponents, which had been previously announced, features a visit from ACC-foe Wake Forest on Sept. 23. The Mountaineers host Savannah State in their home opener on Sept. 9.

App’s road opponents for Sun Belt game have also been announced. App will travel to Georgia State, ULM, and Idaho in league play in addition to a first-ever trip to Texas State. App topped all four opponents in home games this season, en route to a perfect conference record (4-0) at The Rock.

The season opens on Sept. 2 “between the hedges” in Athens, Ga. as App faces the Georgia Bulldogs. In a rematch of the 2006 I-AA National Championship Game, App travels to UMass on Oct. 28 in their second, non-conference road contest.

App was 7-0 last season against their 2017 Sun Belt opponents, outscoring them by a combined total of 226-66.

