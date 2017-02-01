Strong Class: Appalachian State Inks 18 Football Players for National Signing Day 2017

Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

Appalachian State signed 18 student-athletes as part of National Signing Day 2017 on Wednesday. Sixteen signees inked National Letters of Intent early Wednesday morning, joining a pair of early enrollees to complete the Mountaineers’ 2017 Signing Class.

“We’re extremely excited that these young men have joined our program and the Appalachian Family,” App State Head Coach Scott Satterfieldsaid. “We’ve met a number of our needs with this signing class and we’re looking for forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do on the field and in the classroom.”

App State signed another strong academic class, a group that collectively averaged a 3.47 GPA in high school.

“Academically, this is another very strong class,” Satterfield added. “We continue to try and identify top student-athletes that meet our high standards here at App. We want those kind of guys on our team.”

NOTES: Six players from South Carolina comprise a third of App’s signing class, followed by four each from Georgia and Florida, and three from North Carolina…The class features four DBs, three linebackers, two defensive linemen, two running backs, and one quarterback…Five signees – including all three WRs – played QB at some point in high school…OL signee Joe Hartung is from the same high school as App great and former NFL WR Armanti Edwards…Ryan Huff was the first signee at 7:04 a.m.

For more info on Signing Day at App State, click here.

Check out some of the incoming class below and click the above link to find more info, including biographies and videos on the football players

Comments

comments