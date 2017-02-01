Strong Class: Appalachian State Inks 18 Football Players for National Signing Day 2017

Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

EFGSAORUPLEHDIV.20170131211832

Appalachian State signed 18 student-athletes as part of National Signing Day 2017 on Wednesday. Sixteen signees inked National Letters of Intent early Wednesday morning, joining a pair of early enrollees to complete the Mountaineers’ 2017 Signing Class.

“We’re extremely excited that these young men have joined our program and the Appalachian Family,” App State Head Coach Scott Satterfieldsaid. “We’ve met a number of our needs with this signing class and we’re looking for forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do on the field and in the classroom.”

App State signed another strong academic class, a group that collectively averaged a 3.47 GPA in high school.

“Academically, this is another very strong class,” Satterfield added. “We continue to try and identify top student-athletes that meet our high standards here at App. We want those kind of guys on our team.”

NOTES: Six players from South Carolina comprise a third of App’s signing class, followed by four each from Georgia and Florida, and three from North Carolina…The class features four DBs, three linebackers, two defensive linemen, two running backs, and one quarterback…Five signees – including all three WRs – played QB at some point in high school…OL signee Joe Hartung is from the same high school as App great and former NFL WR Armanti Edwards…Ryan Huff was the first signee at 7:04 a.m. 

For more info on Signing Day at App State, click here

Check out some of the incoming class below and click the above link to find more info, including biographies and videos on the football players

RYSRVSTCKBCNZKK.20170201122215

FCTQZOEHOMVECPF.20170201120720

CTYYYCVFFUWAVMT.20170201121208

IVMHGCTZJGAAHPC.20170201121705

BMCEYVPOAJVQQUY.20170201124150

MSEOPOWXLOVKPBN.20170201124538

TOHNGTGGTIFIGLX.20170201125008

ZLMECYZWDMUUCDB.20170201125925

NRODHTJXDOMBOKS.20170201132036

WCAAHHDRANQNFDV.20170201132139

TZDUKMIGWBQDFCQ.20170201132957

LMUFDPXDVWOTDFW.20170201133117

UJNLGMEJFPFCHSB.20170201133724

CBWFDWMSLSGAQNF.20170201133637

SIKWXFGOZKUHBTA.20170201135059

IGGHDEOLLDRYGXZ.20170201135422

JESHVPPMYPSGXQI.20170201120755

JQKMQOBWMTYGANJ.20170201120559

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media