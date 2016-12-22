Statue Destroyed at Psychotherapist’s Office on Howard Street in Downtown Boone

Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 1:46 pm

By Jesse Wood

One of two lion statues at the entrance of a downtown Boone business is destroyed.

The business is located at 268 Howard Street, the office of psychotherapist Griff Gilbert. The statue was found destroyed early Thursday.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Gilbert said this incident is an act of vandalism and a police report has been filed:

“In my line of work, intimidation is, at times, the price of doing business. Everyone knows that intimidation and its itinerant vandalism are the sorry acts of cowardice. This incident will, in no way, assuage me from continuing to do the work that protects our community and our county. I have every faith that the fine men and women of the Boone Police Department will catch these people and I trust that appropriate justice will be meted out.”

Boone Police spokesman Shane Robbins said he hadn’t seen a report as of Thursday at 1 p.m. A phone call and email to Gilbert wasn’t immediately returned on Thursday either.

“I don’t know anything at this point,” Robbins said.

Robbins noted that surveillance video of the incident may exist and that Crime Stoppers might send out a request for the public’s assistance in figuring out what happened.

