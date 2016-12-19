The Standard at Boone Receives Temp CO, Students Began Moving in on Saturday

Published Monday, December 19, 2016 at 9:46 am

On Friday, Landmark Properties received a temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the City on Boone, allowing the developer to begin move-in at The Standard at Boone. All residents were allowed to begin moving into the apartment building at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Over the next several weeks, the construction team at The Standard will complete final items on the commercial retail space, first floor and amenity areas as they work toward receiving a complete Certificate of Occupancy.

“We deeply appreciate residents’ and guarantors’ patience during these past few months and are grateful for our partnership with the City of Boone,” a Landmark Properties spokesperson said. “We’re eager to begin welcoming residents to their new homes and redefining the college living experience for App State students.”

While delayed, Landmark Properties provided residents temporary living accommodations at nearby hotels, prepaid VISA cards and daily rental credits.

Comments

comments