Roy Cooper Sworn in as NC’s Governor

Roy Cooper today took the oath of office to become North Carolina’s 75th Governor, pledging to build a North Carolina that works for everyone.

“It is the honor of my life to be your governor, who will work for all of North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said. “I pledge to give my very best to the people of this great state of North Carolina, the state I love and where I have spent my life.”

Joined by his wife Kristin and family, Cooper swore to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina, and to faithfully perform the duties of the office of governor.

The ceremony took place just after midnight on January 1 in the state’s historic Capitol building in downtown Raleigh.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall delivered welcoming remarks, followed by a prayer offered by Dr. Art Ross, the new Governor’s friend and former pastor.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin administered the oath of office while Cooper placed his hand on the Bible.

Cooper spoke briefly following the oath.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the governor of this great state, and I will work to be a governor of all of North Carolina. I love this state. It is the place where I grew up. It is the place where I have worked and worshipped and studied. It is the place where I have lived all of my life,” said Cooper. “I recognize the solemn duty that has been placed upon me and the opportunity that the people of this state have given to me. I am honored, and I am grateful.”

Public inauguration events will take place on January 6 and 7 in Raleigh. More information is available at www.NCinaugural.org.

