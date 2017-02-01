Photos and Results of Last Weekend’s USASA Southeastern Series at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm
Ski-Race

Photos of this past weekend’s USASA Southeastern Series competition at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Photos by Ken Ketchie

By Jesse Wood

Nearly 40 competitors took part in the skiercross and boadercross competitions during the two-day USASA Southeastern Series event at Appalachian Ski Mountain this past weekend.

“The crew at App is great. Hats off to Drew Stanley and Ric Wilkinson for all their hard work. The course was super sick!” USASA Southeastern Series Director Andy McDaniel said, in addition to throwing in a “big thanks” to the rest of resort staff and the Moretz family, which owns and manages the mountain.

USASA Executive Director Mike Mallon was on hand, too. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment as of press time on Wednesday, but McDaniel said that the race organizers learned quite a bit from Mallon.

Last weekend’s race was the second competition during this inaugural season of the Southeastern Series event. USASA is a national organization (open to all ages) with 32 regional series, 500-plus events and more than 6,000 members.

The competitors that won their age group in the races qualify for an invitation to USASA nationals in Colorado toward the end of the season. Also, two lucky competitors came away with Never Summer snowboards. 

Check out race results and photos of last weekend’s competition below.

The next competition is set for Feb. 5 at Beech Mountain Resort.

For more information about USASA Southeastern Series and how to register, click here.

R16 C205088_Results-1

R16 C205089_Results-1

R16 C205092_Results-1

USASA Southeastern Series Director Andy McDaniel

USASA Southeastern Series Director Andy McDaniel with USASA Executive Director Mike Mallon

