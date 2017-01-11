Photos, Race Results & Team Standings from First Week of SMARL’s 2016-17 Season

fixe_0855

Sugar Mountain Adult Race League’s first race of the season took place on Monday. Here participants get ready to shred the slopes. Photo by Ken Ketchie

By Jesse Wood

The first race of the 2016-17 Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) took place amidst perfect winter weather conditions. With a base of about 24 to 70 inches of snow, Sugar Mountain Resort received 11 inches of natural snow over the weekend.

Always in the upper echelon of the results, Team Sugar, on the skiing side of things, and Sugar Ski School, on the snowboard side of things, stand in first place through the first week of SMARL.  

Banner Elk Cafe and Ski Country round out the top 3 in the skiing category, and Edge of the World and Team Southeast (formerly Rustic) round out the top 3 in the snowboarding category. 

SMARL, which takes place on six Mondays in January and February, is now in its 14th year as an after-work, “beer league” for local skiers and snowboarders in the High Country.

The camaraderie-filled league is capped at 100 participants and sells out very quickly each fall when registration opens at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. 

See individual results, team standings and pictures from Week 1 below:

Team Standings After Week 1

smarl

Individual Race Results: Week 1

MNARL 1-9-17 WEEK 1

fixe_0781

Team Sugar

fixe_0786

Ski Country

fixe_0790

Banner Elk Cafe

fixe_0794

The Lodge

fixe_0798

Edge of the World

fixe_0812

Sugar Ski School

fixe_0830

Team Southeast (Rustic last year)

fixe_0835

High Country TapRoom

fixe_0844

App State Dirtbags, Team Jerry & Team Gaper (not necessarily in any order)

fixe_0847

Bellas

fixe_0852

The Good Ole Boys

fixe_0788

A lost member of Ski Country. He didn’t make it to the team photo in time. 🙁

fixe_0815

fixe_0820

fixe_0822

fixe_0827

fixe_0836

fixe_0839

