New Year, New You: Third Annual Event Set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at The Wellness Center

Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:25 am

If making a healthy lifestyle change is a goal for you in 2017, the Wellness Center can point you in the right direction. The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center, located at 232 Boone Heights Drive in Boone., will host its third annual New Year New You event on Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 1 pm. Participants may enjoy free Member For A Day access to the facility between 8 am – 4 pm.

The goal of the event is to provide guests with a free, behind the scenes look at what the Wellness Center has to offer. Participants will be able to sample a variety of beginner level fitness classes, such as, Crossfit, Spin, Zumba, Yoga, Stretch and Flex and Water Aerobics, as well as enjoy free family swim time, register to win door prizes and attend a free Ask the Fitness Experts Roundtable at 10:30 am. Additionally, participants who join the Wellness Center during the event will receive an exclusive New Year New You half price initiation fee.

Tours of the Wellness Center will be available throughout the day to allow guests an opportunity to explore the 63,000-square-foot fitness facility. The Wellness Center, which just celebrated its 18th anniversary, is outfitted with an indoor track, an indoor pool, racquetball and basketball courts, a cardio fitness area, free weight gym, locker rooms, a massage therapy studio and childcare services.

“Our goal is to establish a healthy place for the community to connect,” said Eddy Maillot, Director of the Orthopedic Service Line at ARHS. “Hopefully, through this New Year New You event, we will be able to welcome some new members and assist them in meeting their wellness goals in 2017.”

Come register at the Wellness Center between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. or skip the line by registering online, and be entered to win a 1-month free membership.**

