Meet Olympic Star Paul Wylie at Sugar Mountain Resort’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:25 am

Sugar Mountain Resort will host a New Year’s Eve spectacular, mountain style! At 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 Olympic figure skating silver medalist Paul Wylie and friends will perform an amazing ice show. To follow, take advantage of the opportunity to meet the Olympic star. You may even get the chance to hold Paul’s Olympic silver medal.

Hit the slopes, the tubing park or the ice-rink during the night sessions or participate in the indoor festivities, featuring live music by The Johnson Brothers from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Reservations and a fee for the indoor party are required and should be made by calling 828-898-4521 x261.

Later, at 11:45, a group of local skiers and snowboarders will form a beautiful and romantic torch light parade which will elegantly snake its way down the Big Birch slope to the mountain’s base. And the grand finale, a fireworks show to delight and ring in the New Year will take place at midnight.

