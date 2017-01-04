Meet Your Local Representatives at Lost Province Brewing Co. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:28 am

By Jesse Wood

The Boone Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet Your Local Representatives” event at Lost Province Brewing Co. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop-in at your convenience.

Dubbed a “causal evening,” elected officials from the Boone Town Council, Watauga County Board of Commissioners, Watauga County Board of Education, N.C. House and N.C. Senate are expected to attend.

Lost Province Brewing Co. is located at 130 N. Depot Street in downtown Boone.

For a list of more Chamber activities, click to the organization’s calendar.

Comments

comments