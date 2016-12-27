Logan’s Career Night Leads App State Men’s Basketball Past Hampton, 88-67

Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1:21 pm

Behind a career night from Emarius Logan, Appalachian State University men’s basketball routed Hampton, 88-67, on Wednesday night to close out non-conference play.

The Mountaineers (5-6) were led by Logan who finished with a career-high 21 points and shot 6-for-8 from the floor, 5-for-7 from three and a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe.

App State stormed out to a 16-0 lead before the Pirates (2-9) were able to get on the board with a layup from Jermaine Marrow at the 16:06 mark of the first half. The Apps extended their lead to a game-high 22 points with 6:23 left in the opening period.

The Black and Gold shot 48.3 percent in the first half, including going 7-for-13 from long range to take a 39-23 into the locker room.

Hampton closed to within just nine points at 59-50 following a Lawrence Cooks three, however, after Kelvin Robinson made an incredible effort to save the possession, his pass went to Patrick Good who knocked down an answer three.

Up 81-67 with 1:36 left in the game, Logan scored seven-straight points for the Mountaineers with four free throws and a 3-pointer to close out a 88-67 blowout win.

App State had four finish in double-figures. Following Logan’s career night, Ronshad Shabazz finished with 15 points, while Good, Tyrell Johnson and Griffin Kinney all collected 12 points each.

Along with his 12 points, Kinney grabbed 10 rebounds – tying a career high – for his first double-double of the season and of his career.

The Mountaineers ended the game shooting 52.8 percent (28-53) from the floor and an impressive 48.0 percent (12-25) from 3-point land. App State shot 20-for-26 from the free throw line.

Logan, Shabazz and Robinson all finished with three assists a piece for the Mountaineers who assisted on 20 of their 28 field goals on the night.

Appalachian will return to the court on December 31 when it plays its first Sun Belt Conference game against Texas State.

Notes: With the win, App State moves to 2-1 all time against Hampton … Appalachian moves to 4-1 this season in the Holmes Center … for the seventh time this season, four Mountaineers scored in double-figures … Emarius Logan tallied a career-high 21 points … Griffin Kinney tied a career-high with 10 rebounds and notched his first double-double of the season and of his career … Appalachian assisted on 20 of its 28 field goals … the Mountaineers notched 20+ assists for the third time this season.

