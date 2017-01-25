Jessica Bellemer Named New Director of Library Services at Lees-McRae College

Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

The Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons will soon have a new director walking through its many rows of publications.

Starting on February 6, Jessica Bellemer will begin as the new director of library services. Her position will oversee the operation of the newly-renovated learning commons and on-campus learning services as well as off-campus.

A Texas native, Bellemer has lived in various cities across North Carolina for the past six years before she decided to move to higher elevation.

Though she will be new to the high country of North Carolina, library and learning commons management is a task known quite well by Bellemer–her newest endeavor will be the third of its kind.

Bellemer was the head librarian and archivist at the Ullman Classics Library at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill before moving into the role of director at the Hood Theological Seminary Library in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Bellemer said she is looking forward to joining the current staff at Lees-McRae and beginning a new chapter in her life within the Banner Elk community.

“I look forward to working with [the staff] to find ways [to] make information more accessible to the student body,” Bellemer said. “Once I begin, I plan to reach out to the faculty and start discussing ways the library can support them in the classroom. I hope we’ll be able to create more personalized services in order to help students develop as researchers.”

