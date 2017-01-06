Grade Schools Releasing Early Friday Because of Winter Weather in the Forecast

Published Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:39 am

Public schools are releasing early on Friday due to the forecasted winter weather. Grade schools are closing at various times in Avery and Watauga counties. See below for the exact times for each school system.

Avery County Schools

“At this time, due to the forecast of early afternoon snow coming into our county, the Avery County Schools will be closing for students at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Newland Elementary will dismiss at 11 a.m. Faculty and staff may leave at 12:30 p.m. Thank you for your support of the Avery County Schools and we hope you have a great weekend.”

Watauga County Schools

“Due to current conditions and impending weather, Watauga County Schools will dismiss K-8 schools at 12 p.m. Watauga High School will dismiss at 1 p.m.”

