Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 2:52 pm

Compiled by Jesse Wood

Grade school is back in session after the holidays. Watauga County Schools started back on Tuesday, while Avery County Schools starts up again on Wednesday.

The college kids have a little bit longer break. Appalachian State University begins the spring semester on Jan. 17, while Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute’s spring semester begins Jan. 9.

