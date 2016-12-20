Gov. McCrory Calls Special Session on Dec. 21 for Reconsideration of ‘Bathroom Bill’

Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:09 am

Gov. Pat McCrory called a special session for the N.C. General Assembly on Wednesday for the reconsideration of HB2, otherwise known as the “bathroom bill,” after Charlotte rescinded its non-discrimination ordinance. Read more about the background here.

Below is a transcript of McCrory’s message, announcing the meeting:

Hi this is Governor Pat McCrory.

Now that the Charlotte ordinance has finally been repealed, the expectation of privacy in our showers, bathrooms and locker rooms is restored and protected under previous state law.

I have always publicly advocated a repeal of the overreaching Charlotte ordinance.

But those efforts were blocked by Jennifer Roberts, Roy Cooper and other Democratic activists.

This sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election has ended sadly proves this entire issue, originated by the political left, was all about politics at the expense of Charlotte and the entire state of North Carolina.

But as I promised months ago, if the Charlotte ordinance was repealed, I would call our General Assembly into a Special Session to reconsider existing state legislation passed earlier this year. And I’m doing just that for this Wednesday.

But it should also be noted that the whole issue of gender identity is a national issue that will be resolved by the courts and the United States Justice Department.

Like all of us, I look forward to that resolution and to working with our state legislators in the coming days.

Thank you and may God continue to bless the great state of North Carolina.

Comments

comments