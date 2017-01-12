Foxx Applauds Senate Passage of Budget Resolution, Taking Next Step to Repeal ObamaCare

Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued the following statement after the Senate passed the FY2017 budget resolution, including legislative tools aimed at providing relief from the president’s failed health care law:

“This vote marks the next step in an important process to repeal Obamacare and provide a stable transition (see video above) to a patient-centered health care system. The American people refuse to accept the unsustainable status quo. Relief is on the way for families currently facing fewer choices and higher costs and for small businesses burdened by misguided mandates. I look forward to moving this process forward in the House to deliver the high-quality, affordable health care Americans desperately need.

