Council To Meet With Junaluska Community Over Workforce Housing Project, Other Concerns

The Boone Town Council will hold a community meeting at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church on Church Street with residents of the Junaluska community on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Watauga County Housing Trust project and other issues, which weren’t named in the meeting notice.

Earlier this year, Scott Eggers of the Watauga Community Housing Trust appeared before the Boone Town Council to seek a commitment letter for the conveyance of property adjacent to the town’s Junaluska water tower for the development of a small workforce housing project.

“The commitment will facilitate the ability to seek funding and garner resources for a detailed plan to return to the Town for a formal deed transfer request,” according to a WCHT letter previously submitted to council.

“The Watauga Community Housing Trust, LLC has completed basic site planning, to the extent that the Northwest Regional Housing Authority could financially assist in order to meet with Town of Boone Planning staff for review.”

Eggers told the council that the project is focusing on families who make enough to rent in Wilkes, Ashe and other nearby counties, but don’t qualify for down-payment or mortgage assistance in Watauga County, where they work.

In August, the Boone Town Council agreed to provide a commitment letter for the property to the Watauga County Housing Trust.

