Boone Town Council Agenda for Thursday Meeting

The Boone Town Council will meet on Thursday, Jan. 19 for its monthly meeting, which will take place at the Council Chambers at 1500 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. See the meeting agenda below and the meeting packet here.
