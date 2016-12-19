Boone Police Department Makes Arrest in Stabbing on North Street in Boone

Published Monday, December 19, 2016 at 9:41 am

On Dec. 18, 2016, at approximately 1:48 p.m., Boone Police, Watauga Medics and Watauga Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a knife on North Street. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Watauga Medical Center by Watauga Medics.

As a result of the investigation, George “Jordy” Foster, 27 years of age, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. Mr. Foster was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where a $55,000 secured bond was set pending a January 17, 2017, appearance in Watauga District Court.

