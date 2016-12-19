Boone Police Arrests Another Online Predator

Published Monday, December 19, 2016 at 4:00 pm

On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, the Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation concluded an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation, resulting in the arrest of Timothy Glenn Hart, 48, of Greeneville, Tenn.

The Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are members of the North Carolina ICAC Task Force, which is continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation of children involving the internet.

Hart had arranged a meeting in Boone, with the intent of having a sexual encounter with a minor female, and traveled there from his home in Greeneville, Tenn. Officers observed Hart as he arrived at the meeting location, approached him and conducted an interview. Hart was then taken into custody prior to having made any physical contact with a minor.

This investigation has led the Boone Police Department to charge Timothy Glenn Hart with Soliciting a Child by Computer, Disseminating Obscenity, Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Hart was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, and then turned over to the staff at the Watauga Detention Center.

The arrestee in this case is:

Timothy Glenn Hart

Shelton Mission Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

W/M, 48 years of age

The charges filed are:

One count of Felony Solicit a Child by Computer and Appear

One count of Felony Dissemination of Obscenity

One count of Felony Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

One count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

Hart’s court date was set for Jan. 17, 2017 and his conditions of release were set as a $125,000 secured bond.

