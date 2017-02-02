Appalachian State’s Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention To Take Place This Weekend, Feb. 2-4

Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 12:01 pm

The Appalachian Heritage Council is presenting the ninth annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention the weekend of February 2-4th, 2017 in the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union. This three-day convention celebrates the rich musical and cultural history of Appalachia and will offer workshops, a handmade market, music competitions, luthiers gathering, and a concert to end the festivities.

The convention will kick-off at 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd at Legends Night Club with a concert featuring a North Carolina roots band, Mipso. Tickets are $10 for students in advance and $12 for the public and at the door.

Friday night’s entertainment will be a Square Dance with music of Strictly Strings and caller Aaron Ratcliffe. This will also be held in Legends and will be a free event to both students and the public.

On Saturday, February 4th, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the Plemmons Student Union will host a variety of workshops and competitions. Adult competitions will take place in the Summit Trail Solarium from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., while youth competitions will be held in Linville Falls from 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. Various workshops will be held which include fiddle, mandolin, and harmony singing, hosted by members of The Foghorn Stringband, as well as storytelling.

The Handmade Market can be found in the International Hallway from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and includes crafts from local vendors. Convention-goers can learn about instrument making at the Luthiers Gathering in the Blue Ridge Ballroom from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Convention will conclude with a concert at 8:00 p.m. at Legends Night Club by Foghorn Stringband with Skillet Gap. Tickets for this show are $5 for students and $10 for the public.

For more information visit: http://fiddle.appstate.edu/

