App State Students To Hold Walkout in Protest of Trump Administration’s Climate Change Views

Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 12:26 pm

On Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., Divest Appalachian, Appalachian State University’s local campaign that advocates for fossil fuel divestment, will lead a walkout, followed by a march and rally on Sanford Mall, located on ASU’s campus.

Divest Appalachian will participate in a National Day of Action, by publicly opposing the incoming Trump Administration’s denial of climate change, and ask the University to divest its fossil fuel shares.

About Divest Appalachian:

Divest Appalachian, is Appalachian State University’s local campaign that advocates for the University’s evaluation of fossil fuel investments held in the Board of Trustees’ Endowment and the Appalachian State University Foundation, Inc. Divest Appalachian challenges University leadership to invest in a more sustainable energy focused portfolio. The local campaign is directed by Cassidy Quillen and is affiliated with the Divestment Student Network.

Click the following links for more info:

http://divestappalachian.weebly.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1501937319835814/

https://www.facebook.com/DivestAppalachian/

