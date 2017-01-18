App State-ECU Announce 4-Game Football Series

Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11:07 am

Appalachian State and East Carolina announced a four-game football series beginning in 2021 at a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

The series begins in 2021 with a Sept. 4 meeting at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The Bank of America Stadium matchup is a home game for Appalachian State and the season-opener for both teams on Labor Day Weekend.

The series resumes in 2024 with the three final games played in consecutive years, with the 2024 and 2026 meetings in Greenville, N.C. and the 2025 meeting slated for Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

Appalachian State-East Carolina Football Series Game Dates

Game 1: September 4, 2021 (Charlotte, N.C. – Bank of America Stadium)

Game 2: September 14, 2024 (Greenville, N.C. – Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium)

Game 3: September 6, 2025 (Boone, N.C. – Kidd Brewer Stadium)

Game 4: September 5, 2026 (Greenville, N.C. – Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium)

“On behalf of Appalachian State University, I would like to thank Will Webb, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Jeff Compher and East Carolina University, the Carolina Panthers, and Bank of America Stadium for the opportunity to host a home game in downtown Charlotte,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said Tuesday. “The chance for App State to host a home game in an NFL Stadium, in Charlotte where our largest alumni base is and against a program like East Carolina is a great opportunity for our students-athletes, alumni, and fans.”

App’s 2021 schedule already features a return trip to Miami in addition to the opener with East Carolina in Charlotte.

“The Charlotte game is a chance for fans of both teams to get behind the game and enjoy what should be a great atmosphere in one of America’s great cities,” Gillin added. “The game is an opportunity for App to play in another in-state opponent, generate revenue, and provide a great opportunity, student-athletes, fans, and alumni, while still playing our traditional six-game home schedule at Kidd Brewer Stadium.”

App leads the all-time series with East Carolina 19-12, but the two programs have met only twice since 1979 despite being separated by around 250 miles. They last played in 2012 in Greenville.

