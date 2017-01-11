App State and East Carolina Agree To Series: Home-and-Home and Neutral Setting in Charlotte

Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

By Jesse Wood

App State and East Carolina have agreed to a home-and-home series and a game at a neutral setting, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Appalachian State Athletics announced that App State, East Carolina and Charlotte Sports Foundation are holding a joint press conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.

No other details were released, including the dates of the games, but the Winston-Salem Journal reported that the agreement includes “incentives for Appalachian State, which will receive the money from ticket sales and not lose a home game on that year’s schedule, according to sources.”

East Carolina has been a traditional powerhouse in the FBS; a Top 25 ranking isn’t unheard of for the program out of Greenville. East Carolina beat the Mountaineers in their last meeting, 35 to 13, which was in former Appalachian State coach Jerry Moore’s last season.

But the Mountaineers hold a 19-12 lead in the all-time series against the Pirates.

