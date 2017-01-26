App Ski Mtn. Hosts USASA Boardercross / Skiercross on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29

Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm

App. Ski Mtn. will host the USASA Southeastern Series for two days of boardercross and skiercross this weekend.

Competitors will race head to head, 4 at a time through an exciting course featuring bumps, banked turns and jumps. The top two advance to the next heat until the final 4 are established. Racers will compete in their age groups.

The event is open to both skiers and snowboarders. Helmets are required for all USASA events.

One race will be held on Saturday , Jan. 28 with two the following day on Sunday, Jan. 29 . This is the only race weekend of the series that will count towards nationals. Age group winners in skiing and snowboarding will automatically qualify for the USASA National Championships in Colorado. Best two out of three results from the weekends races will count. One race will be held, Jan. 28 with two the following day. This is the only race weekend of the series that will count towards nationals. Age group winners in skiing and snowboarding will automatically qualify for the USASA National Championships in Colorado. Best two out of three results from the weekends races will count.

“This is a great opportunity for someone to qualify, just by showing up and racing. Some age groups may only have a couple people, girls and skiers especially can easily qualify, just come out and race!” said USASA Southeastern Series Director Andy McDaniel.

“Drew Stanley and his crew at Appalachian Ski Mtn. will be working hard to produce tons of snow over the next 48 hours, and we are confident that we will have a great course build, despite the warm weather over the past couple weeks.”

As an added bonus, the National Director of USASA will be in attendance this weekend. Mike Mallon has coached many present and former Olympians, and is one of the most experienced event coordinators and coaches in the country. This is a great opportunity for the kids to be mentored and coached by such a world class individual!

Cost is $35 per race. Prizes will be awarded to competitors, and medals go to the top three finishers in each age group. Not one, but two Never Summer snowboards will be given away this weekend, too.

USASA (United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association) is a national organization with 32 regional series across the U.S.; 500-plus events; and more than 6,000 members.

USASA is a main-feeder program to the U.S. Olympics with all of the current members of the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team and 75 percent of the U.S. Freeskiing team coming up through a USASA series. USASA features divisions for all ages from kids 7 and younger to folks 60 and older.

For more information, click to the USASA Southeastern Series Facebook page and website. Click here to USASA website.

Comments

comments