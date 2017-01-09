Another Snow Day for WCS, ACS on Tuesday

Published Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:09 pm

Compiled by Jesse Wood

Students of Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools will enjoy another snow day on Tuesday because of the sketchy road conditions in some parts of the county.

Watauga County Schools

“Due to many snow and ice covered roads still in the district, schools in Watauga County will be closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work.

The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m.

Avery County Schools

Due to dangerous travel conditions across the county, the Avery County Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is an optional workday for faculty and staff on a two-hour delay.

Snow Camp will be hosted at the YMCA for students in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Comments

comments