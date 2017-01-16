Adaptive Learn to Ski Event Returns to Beech Mountain Resort Jan. 16-20

Published Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

What: 36th DS USA SPARC Adaptive Learn to Ski Event

When: Jan. 16-20, 2017

Where: Beech Mountain Resort

Event History: This is the oldest adaptive ski clinic being the first of a group of national instructional clinics started by Disabled Sports USA which in its history was known as National Handicap Sports (NHS). The Atlanta Chapter of NHS assisted to develop the first clinic in 1981 and continued with it through 2004. The clinic is now run as a cooperative effort amongst programs all interested in the benefits of sports for individuals with disabilities with Beech Mountain Resort continuing to be our host with help from the Costin family whom we are especially grateful. The sponsors of this event donate to bring together the instructors, equipment, and resources necessary to teach skiing/snowboarding to individuals with disabilities in the southeast region.

Instructors: The instructional team for the event is from all over the US and all PSIA Adaptive certified instructors with over 80 years of combined experience. The instructional team includes individuals from: Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Alpine Meadows Adaptive Ski Program, and Cataloochee Adaptive Program. The team is composed of experienced instructors in monoski, biski, twin ski, 2, 3, & 4 tracking, slider, visually impaired and snowboard instruction.

Participants: The participants come from all over the southeast region including: NC, SC, GA, TN, MS, AL, and FL. Ages range from age 4 to 70+ with a variety of diagnoses to include: brain and spinal injured, amputees, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, developmental delayed, spinal muscular atrophy, multiple sclerosis, visually impaired, and a whole host of other neurological and orthopedic challenges. We are supportive of our military and work with veterans and active military in our region. We try to focus on family and have families participate in the event as much as possible. The motto of DSUSA is, “If I can do this, I can do anything,” inspires many to give alpine sport a try.

Registration Process:

Due to the popularity of the event, we do a first come first available slot for lessons until we are full and then a waiting list is started. We usually are full in two weeks from release date. How to apply? All candidates will receive an email blast within the same timeframe so you must contact Al Kaye, event coordinator at akaye@covhlth.com to be put on the email application email blast. Applications are released in late November once all instructors are secured. Lessons are based on availability of type of lesson which includes equipment, scheduled request, and instructor availability. The quicker the response to the email blast, the better chance of being able to attend the clinic. An email will be sent stating that receipt of application has been received. A final confirmation of first lesson time and day will be sent out by Al Kaye so travel reservations maybe made.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Al @ 865-331-1353.

