2017 Football Season Tickets On Sale Now

Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1:44 pm

Appalachian State football will look to defend their Sun Belt Conference Championship and back-to-back 10-win seasons when they return to The Rock in 2017. To renew or purchase seats for the 2017 season, visit the 2017 Appalachian State University Ticket Page. Renewal packets, as well as club and suite payment forms will be mailed in late January. The deadline to renew season tickets for the coming season is April 28, 2017.

In-state, ACC foe Wake Forest (Sept. 23) and rival-Georgia Southern highlight the 2017 App State Football home schedule. Following a season-opener against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., App will host Savannah State (Sept. 9) in non-conference play. Sun Belt foe Louisiana, a bowl team from 2016, and first-time Sun Belt visits from Coastal Carolina and New Mexico State round out App’s home schedule for 2017.

Season tickets for the attractive six-game slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2017 cost $210 for adults and $175 for current Appalachian faculty/staff, senior citizens (ages 60+ — two per account) and youth (ages 3-12). Season tickets cost $380 in the Gold section and $300 in the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made January-May, 2017).

Yosef Club contribution requirements based on seat location for 2017 have not been increased from the 2016 season.

As an added incentive, the first 30 accounts to renew their season tickets will receive a free Camellia Bowl t-shirt, four free entries to a men’s basketball game and four free entries to a women’s basketball game.

The price of season tickets represents a savings of almost 25 percent for adults and youth and almost 50 percent for App State faculty/staff and senior citizens off the cost of buying tickets for all six games individually. Additionally, purchasing season tickets is the only way to ensure a seat for the season’s most-anticipated game with Wake Forest.

Season tickets will be available to purchase online at appstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at (828) 262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16).

Individual and away game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date. Stay tuned to appstatesports.com for more information.

Comments

comments