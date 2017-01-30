Watch The Big Game: Super Bowl LI Parties in Boone and the High Country

Published Monday, January 30, 2017 at 4:06 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

Do you represent a local business and want to add your Super Bowl events to our list? Send us details to info@highcountrypress.com.

Although Carolinians won’t have their home team to root for this year, Super Bowl LI will nevertheless provide sports fans with an exciting end to the 2016-2017 football season.

This year’s game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas this Sunday, February 5 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The event will be televised by Fox.

Each year, restaurants, bars and other venues throughout the High Country host viewings and events for the big day. If you haven’t made plans for the big game yet, check out this list of Super Bowl LI parties and events in Boone and the High Country.

The Beech Tree Bar & Grill

Beech Mountain Resort, 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway

The Beech Tree Bar & Grill will kick off its Super Bowl festivities at 3 p.m. The bar and grill will offer food and drink specials, fun games, a raffle and door prizes for the event. You can arrive early to enjoy Beech Mountain’s slopes and other attractions before the Super Bowl celebrations begin. Beech Mountain is looking forward to cheering on our fellow NFC South team as it fights for a win.

Starts at 3 p.m.

More information:

Call 828-387-2011

beechmountainresort.com, Beech Mountain Resort on Facebook

Café Portofino

970 Rivers Street

Café Portofino will host its annual Super Bowl Watch Party beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to win prizes including a $100 gift card, a Coors “OG” refrigerator and an Xbox One. Other small prizes will be presented during the game. Don’t miss out on food and drink specials all day!

Starts at 6 p.m.

More information:

Call 828-264-7772 or email info@cafeportofino.net

cafeportofino.net, Café Portofino on Facebook

Murphy’s Pub

747 West King Street

Murphy’s Pub is gearing up for the big game with multiple flat screens, great pizzas, cold brews and hot wings. Bring your friends and enjoy Boone’s oldest dive bar.

More information:

Call 828-264-5117

murphysboone.com, Murphy’s Pub on Facebook

Bayou Smokehouse & Grill

130 East Main Street, Banner Elk

Bayou Smokehouse & Grill will celebrate the big game with loads of food and drink specials starting at 6 p.m. Specials include: $0.50 wings, $1 PBR drafts, $1.75 domestic bottles, $5 nachos and well drinks, $14 margarita pitchers and more.

Starts at 6 p.m.

More information:

Call 828-898-8952

bayousmokehouse.com, Bayou Smokehouse & Grill on Facebook

Town Tavern of Blowing Rock

1182 Main Street

Town Tavern will hold a showing for the Super Bowl this Sunday. Bring your friends and experience the liquor luge and drink giveaways on the big day!

More information:

Call 828-295-7500

towntavernbr.com, Town Tavern on Facebook

Elevation 3333

208A Faculty Street

Elevation 3333 will be celebrating Super Bowl LI with food and drink specials and special offers on take-out wings. Stay tuned to Elevation 3333’s Facebook page for more details. Don’t miss out on a new bar experience with your friends this Sunday!

More information:

Call 828-386-6000

elevation3333.com, Elevation 3333 on Facebook

Comments

comments