Watauga County Farmers’ Market Now Accepting Vendor Applications for the 2017 Season

Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:20 am

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is now accepting vendor applications for the 2017 season until January 31, 2017. Application forms for New Vendors have been posted on the Market’s website. www. http://www.wata ugacountyfarmersmarket.org . All applications are due with a $25.00 application fee and must be postmarked no later than January 31, 2017.

New Craft Vendor Applications are being considered for 2017 contingent of availablilty of space, selection through application process, and recommendations of the Craft Jury to be scheduled for early February 2017.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market is a 100% producer-only market, meaning that all of the products sold at the market are made locally by our member vendors. Producers who reside and produce in Watauga County and the adjacent counties are eligible to apply to sell at the market.

For additional information, feel free to contact, Ben F. Massey, Jr., Market Manager, at info@wataugacountyfarmersma rket.org .

