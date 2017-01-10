Watauga Beekeepers and CCC&TI to Offer Beginning Beekeepers Class, Starts Jan. 17

Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:29 am

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and the Watauga County Beekeepers Association are offering the annual Beginning Beekeeper class. The class is designed for persons interested in learning about beekeeping and will include such topics as anatomy of the bee, types of honeybees, hive construction and placement, installation of bees, pests and diseases, honey production, and other relevant topics. Persons completing the class should be prepared to begin beekeeping.

The class is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 P.M. at Caldwell Community College in Boone. Class sessions will take place on January 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, February 2 and 7. Class hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. each evening.

Persons interested in registering for the class should visit the Caldwell Community College Continuing Education website or call Sharon Osborne at Caldwell Community College in Boone at 297-3811. For more information on the class itself, persons may contact Mark Hurst at 828-773-4467.

