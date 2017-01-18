RSVP Now for Tuesday’s Economic Kickoff Breakfast at App Ski Mtn Before Tickets Sell Out

Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 12:27 pm

By Jessica Isaacs

If investing in the local business community is part of your New Year’s resolution, then don’t miss the 2017 Economic Kickoff Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will host the breakfast and presentation at Appalachian Ski Mountain, but spaces are filling up fast, so make your reservations as soon as possible if you’d like to participate.

ASM’s Snowcloud Room will open for the breakfast buffet at 7:30 a.m. and the meal price is included in your $10 per person ticket. The presentation will take place from 7:45-9 a.m. and feature two speakers.

Dr. Harry H. Davis, finance professor at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, will deliver the keynote address. As a past chair of the program’s Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance and an economist for the North Carolina Bankers Association, Davis will bring his knowledge and expertise to the table in the form of an economic forecast for 2017.

Local business owner Kevin Troyer, president and CEO of 4FourtyFour Construction, will follow with a message on sustainable business practices and share about the personal experiences and lessons his family-owned business has learned during times of economic fluctuation.

Tickets are going fast and they won’t be around much longer, so reserve your space quickly.

Click here to register now online or call the chamber at 828-264-2225 to RSVP and arrange payment.

For more information on the Boone Chamber, visit boonechamber.com.

Appalachian Ski Mountain is located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.

Comments

comments